USD/JPY, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 27th June 2023

Whilst Germany’s Ifo business sentiment report showed a slight improvement, the expectations index fell to a 6-month low

Growth stocks led Wall Street lower on Monday, with the Nasdaq 100 forming its daily high just below 15k and closing at the low of the day

USD/JPY held just beneath Friday’s 7-month high despite a warning shot from Japan’s MOF that they are ‘watching FX volatility’

Economists also expect the BOC to hike once more by 25bp to a terminal rate of 5%

Events in focus (AEDT):

15:00 – BOJ inflation report

22:30 – Canada’s inflation report is the main event

We also have a few central bankers speaking tonight from the BOE, ECB and BOC (see calendar) ahead of Canada’s CPI

ASX 200 at a glance:

Fourth day lower for the ASX 200

Yesterday was the smallest of the four days

Volume has been below the 20-day average over the 4-day selloff (not exactly the signs of an epic bear move)

RSI (2) is oversold to warn of a near-term inflection point

Implied volatility has also shot higher, which can also be a sign an inflection point is near

With 7,000 not far below, a swing low could be close (if not already seen)

USD/JPY 30-minute chart:

USD/JPY support was found around 143 yesterday before its burst higher was accompanied with rising volumes. Prices are now consolidating within a potential triangle, and opened above the daily pivot point. The daily R1 and R2 pivots are near the cycle high and upper 1-day volatility band which make them viable targets, for bulls to consider (and bears to consider shorting around). A break lower brings the lows around 143 into focus near the daily S1 pivot. Keep an ear out for any comments from the MOF who may try to jawbone the yen.

Asia Data Calendar (AEDT):

-- Written by Matt Simpson

