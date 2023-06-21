AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: The US dollar falls after Powell’s testimony

After three bearish days and a bullish pinbar (which closed within a key resistance zone), I suspect it may be time for AUD/USD to post a minor rebound at a minimum. The hammer’s lower wick also formed around a volume cluster from the prior rally, so any intraday pullback towards 0.6770 could be of interest if it forms a swing low. We’re now looking for a breakout and potential move to 0.6850, with a move back to last week’s highs being a nice bonus for bulls.

However, if we see bearish momentum form below 0.6800, then we could see AUD/USD head back towards the 0.6700 handle.