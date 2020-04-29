﻿

Asian Morning US Stocks Rally on Hopeful Virus Treatment

On Wednesday U.S. stocks posted a powerful rally of over 2%, as investors were encouraged by Gilead Sciences' promising trial test results for its coronavirus drug remdesivir...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 29, 2020 9:50 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian Morning: US Stocks Rally on Hopeful Virus Treatment

On Wednesday U.S. stocks posted a powerful rally of over 2%, as investors were encouraged by Gilead Sciences' (GILD +5.7%) promising trial test results for its drug remdesivir in treating coronavirus patients. 

Sentiment was also boosted by the Federal Reserve's pledge to support the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 532 points (+2.2%) to 24,633, the S&P 500 rose 76 points (+2.7%) to 2,939, and the Nasdaq 100 surged 305 points (+3.5%) to 8,982.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Energy (+7.35%), Media (+5.95%) and Software & Services (+4.59%) sectors performed the best.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH +25.4%), Noble Energy (NBL +23.3%), Apache Corp (APA +22.3%) and Marathon Oil (MRO +17.2%) were the top gainers.

Boeing (BA +5.86%) swung to a first-quarter net loss of $641 million from a net income of $2.1 billion a year earlier. The Company announced plans to slash 10% of its workforce and scale back production. Meanwhile, S&P has lowered the Company's credit rating closer to junk (BBB-/A-3). 

In after-market hours, Facebook (FB +9.0%), Tesla (TSLA +9.9%) and Microsoft (MSFT +2.3%) showed gains.

On the technical side, about 25.2% (25.6% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 93.3% (91.9% in the prior session) were above their 20-day moving average.

U.S. official data showed that GDP shrank at an annualised rate of 4.8% on quarter in the first quarter (-4.0% expected).

As expected, the Federal Reserve kept its benchmark interest rates unchanged at 0.00%-0.25%. The central bank acknowledged that the coronavirus pandemic is posting a considerable risk to the medium-term outlook for the economy.

Later today, the U.S. Labor Department will report Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended April 25 (3.500 million expected).

March Personal Income (-1.5% on month expected), Personal Spending (-5.0% on month expected), and the Market News International's Chicago Business Barometer for April (37.7 expected) will also be reported.

European stocks kept trading on the upside. with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index adding 1.8%. Germany's DAX jumped 2.9%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 2.6%, and France's CAC was up 2.2%.

U.S. Treasury prices eased, as the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield stepped up 1.2 basis points to 0.622%.

Spot gold increased 3 dollars to $1,711 an ounce.

Oil prices rebounded on a brighter outlook for demand following worldwide easing of coronavirus-induced restrictions. U.S. WTI crude oil futures (June) surged 22.0% to $15.06 a barrel, and Brent crude oil futures were up 6.6% to $24.23 a barrel.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that crude-oil stockpiles increased 9 million barrels last week, less than an addition of 11 million barrels expected. At the same time, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the government could add millions of barrels of oil to its national reserves.

Related tags: Commodities Equities Indices

Latest market news

View more
Central Bank galore with BOJ, Fed, BOE, SNB and RBA on tap: The Week Ahead
Today 04:42 AM
Fed must commit to finishing the inflation fight to prevent gold upside
Today 01:38 AM
USD bears scramble, USD/JPY eyes breakout after US data: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:23 PM
Big session for ASX bulls as uptrend support gives way
Yesterday 10:07 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Hot US inflation and rising oil prices support dollar
Yesterday 04:28 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and GBP/JPY in Play Ahead of BOJ
Yesterday 01:41 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Energy
Crude oil analysis: WTI breaks $80 barrier
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 11:25 AM
    gold_03
    Commodities warning of shifting directional price risks
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 02:26 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      Hold your horses before buying copper’s bullish break
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 12:29 AM
        Downwards trend with red arrow
        The seeds for iron ore’s latest lurch lower were sown last week
        By:
        David Scutt
        March 13, 2024 04:47 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.