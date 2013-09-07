The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

Asian markets finished the week broadly higher with traders booking profits during the final day’s trading session.

Stocks were tentative and the dollar was in the driving seat as investors waited with bated breath for the crucial US jobs report. The figure came at 169k, 9k worse than expected, causing the markets to rise as the worse than expected result gave the markets hope that the US Fed will not begin tapering as soon as expected.

The MSCI Index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan had been steady after six days of gains – registering its longest winning streak since December. It was on track to end the week up more than 2%.

In North Korea, shares of Hyundai Motors rose to their highest level in over 11 months after the auto maker reached a tentative wage deal with the labour union to avert further production losses.

The big stock news was from Chinese telecom carriers China Unicom Limited and China Telecom Corp Limited. They will carry Apple’s newest iPhone models which will be launched in Beijing next week. This comes as the US technology giant tries to regain lost ground in its second biggest market by releasing the phones faster.

Looking ahead to the coming week, all eyes will be on Tokyo’s bid to host the 2020 Summer Olympics, having been seen as an early favourite to land the games.