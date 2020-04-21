Asian Market Brief: APR 22 (WED)

On Tuesday U.S. stocks fell for a second session, as sentiment was still impacted by the dim economic outlook reflected by plunging oil prices.Thelost 631 points (-2.7%) to 23,018, theslid 86 points (-3.1%) to 2,736, and theshed 323 points (-3.7%) to 8,403.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart: Watch Key Support at 8250

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView





Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (-4.93%), Software & Services (-4.12%) and Automobiles & Components (-3.78%) sectors suffered the biggest losses.Fortinet (FTNT, -9.9%), Lam Research (LRCX, -8.7%), Salesforce.com (CRM, -7.5%), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD, -7.1%) and Philip Morris International (PM, -6.0%) were the top losers.(NFLX, -0.8%) reported after trading hours that it added 15.8 million subscribers in the first quarter, up 22% on year and much better than its own projection of 7.2 million.U.S. official data showed that Existing Homes Sales fell to an annualized rate of 5.27 million units in March (5.25 million units expected).European stocks slumped, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index falling 3.4%. Germany's, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 sank 3.0%, and France's CAC was down 3.8%.U.S. Treasury prices advanced as investors continued to seek safe-haven assets. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield declined to 0.571% from 0.625% Monday.Spot gold dropped 9 dollars (-0.6%) to $1,684 an ounce.Thefor West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures, which closed at a historic level of minus-$37.63 a barrel on Monday, climbed to expire at $10.01 a barrel on Tuesday.Thetumbled 38.2% to $13.12 a barrel, andcrude oil futures plunged 24.0% to $29.33 a barrel.