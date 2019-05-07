Asian Equity Market Handover Trade war worries still linger

May 7, 2019 3:25 AM
Stock market snapshot as of [07/5/2019 0606 GMT]


  • Mix performance for Asian stock markets so far in today’s Asian mid-session after a significant drop seen in the S&P 500 E-mini futures in today’s Asian session at the open. It declined by 0.85% to print an intraday low of 2909 that has erased all the gains recorded in yesterday, 06 May U.S session. The cash S&P 500 ended 06 May U.S. session with a close of 2932.  
  • On-going renewed trade tension between U.S. and China where media reports had quoted from U.S. top trade negotiator, Robert Lighthizer that U.S. administration had planned to proceed with a tariff hike on Chinese imports on Fri.
  • Japan cash stock market has reopened for business for the 1st day today after its extended Golden Week holiday where the Nikkei 225 plummeted by -1.5% and it is now looking vulnerable for a bearish breakdown below the 21880 key medium-term range support (click here for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook report).
  • The Australian ASX 200 has given up its earlier gains and traded near its intraday low of 6283 after RBA put its key policy cash rate on hold and cited developments in the labour market will play a significant pivotal role on its interest rate decision in the upcoming meetings.
  • European stock indices futures are indicating a negative open where the FTSE 100 and German DAX futures are downed by -0.55% and -0.32% respectively.

Corporate Highlights (Europe)

NTS: no time specific

Macroeconomic Calendar


*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.





This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.