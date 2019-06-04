﻿

Asian Equity Market Handover Dovish Fed Bullard No Impact On China Bears Powell Up Next

A summary of the stock market trends & highlights from today's Asian mid-session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 4, 2019 4:01 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Stock market snapshot as of [04/6/2019 0640 GMT]


  • The Nasdaq 100 was the worst performer among the major U.S. benchmark stock indices where it tanked by -1.61% yesterday, 03 Jun led by the FAANG stocks where Facebook, Apple and Google may face fresh antitrust probes. We had highlighted this “bloodbath” scenario earlier on last Fri, 31 May in a short video due to its negative technical elements (click here to recap on the next key support level to watch).
  • China related stock markets have continued to resume their down moves after yesterday’s breather from a better than expected China’s Caixin manufacturing PMI data for May. The China A50 is the worst performer as at today’s Asia mid-session where it tumbled by -1.00% follow by a -0.86% drop seen in the Hang Seng Index.
  • Australian central bank, RBA has cut its benchmark policy interest rate by 25 bps as expected to a fresh record low of 1.25%; refer to this link for the three key takeaways on today’s RBA meeting. A dovish RBA could be the reason for a resilient ASX 200 as seen today where it has inched up a slight gain of 0.19% despite the sell-off seen in the China stock market. However, from a technical analysis perspective, the ASX 200 still faces the risk of further downside pressure (click here for a recap on our latest weekly technical outlook).
  • European stock indices CFD futures are trading in the red now after yesterday, 03 Jan modest gains of 0.50% to 0.60% seen in several key European stock indices. FTSE 100 and German DAX CFD futures are trading lower at -0.37% and -0.47% respectively.
  • Key U.K/European economic data to take note later will be U.K construction PMI for May and EU CPI data. Fed “speak event” today from the Chairman Powell later in the U.S. session at 1355 GMT in the second day of the “Conference On Monetary Policy Strategy, Tools & Communications Practices” in Chicago. It will be interesting to hear if Powell echoes similar dovish remarks from St Louise Fed Bullard that has stated yesterday that an interest rate cut may be warranted soon.

Macroeconomic Calendar


*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.




Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:54 AM
The seeds for iron ore’s latest lurch lower were sown last week
Today 04:47 AM
USD/JPY seems best bet for bulls amid a mixed US dollar environment
Today 03:05 AM
Born of pessimism and now scepticism, Chinese stocks are on the cusp of bull markets
Today 01:30 AM
AUD/USD holds 200 EMA post CPI, gold snaps 9-day winning streak: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:03 PM
Gold analysis: Metal dented after stronger CPI but trend intact
Yesterday 04:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Market trader analysing data
EUR/USD, FTSE and ETH/USD analysis - Technical Tuesday, March 12, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 11:00 AM
    Research
    FTSE analysis: UK stocks outperform as Chinese markets and commodities rally
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 11, 2024 04:30 PM
      stocks_01
      FTSE outlook positive despite weaker start
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      March 7, 2024 12:00 PM
        Nasdaq 100, AAPL Forecast: Can NDX Extend Its Rally without Apple?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        March 6, 2024 07:50 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.