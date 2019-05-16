Asian Equity Market Handover Cautious Stance As Medium Term Downtrend Remains Intact

A summary of the stock market trends & highlights from today's Asian mid-session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 16, 2019 2:55 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Stock market snapshot as of [16/5/2019 0540 GMT]


  • Cautious stance seen in Asian session today as the Asian stock markets are taking the cue from the S&P 500 E-min futures where it has dipped by 0.7% from yesterday, U.S. session high of 2860 to print a current intraday low of 2840 seen so far in today, Asian mid-session. The initial “risk on rally” seen in yesterday, U.S. session that has been reinforced by U.S. President Trump’s proposal to delay auto tariffs by up to six months seems to have fizzled out.
  • The worse performers are the Korea and Japan stock markets where the Kospi 200 and Nikkei 225 are down by -1.41% & -0.75% respectively. Latest news flow development in trade tension front was the signing of an executive order by U.S. President Trump on Wed, 15 May that could restrict Chinese telecommunication firms; Huawei and ZTE from selling their products in the U.S.
  • European stock indices CFD futures are also inching downwards where the FTSE 100 and German DAX have shed -0.14% and -0.56% respectively.   

Corporate Highlights (U.K.)


Macroeconomic Calendar


*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.





Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
Crude oil drifts into pivotal level, bears circle gold: European Open
Today 04:42 AM
Hang Seng’s suspect price action at odds with bullish narratives
Today 01:01 AM
S&P 500 hits record high, futures hint at break above 5,000
Yesterday 10:38 PM
Everything you need to know about the Golden Goose IPO
Yesterday 05:52 PM
Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
Yesterday 03:30 PM
GBP/USD outlook modestly bearish amid Fed pushback
Yesterday 10:33 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Research
Nasdaq 100 analysis: More volatility ahead with Apple, Amazon and Meta earnings on tap
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 1, 2024 04:30 PM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    Nasdaq 100 analysis: AI optimism takes a hit ahead of FOMC
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 31, 2024 11:30 AM
      stocks_06
      S&P 500 Forecast: SPX Has Risen 12 of the Last 13 Weeks – What’s Next?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      January 30, 2024 06:29 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 26, 2024 12:30 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.