Asian Equity Market Handover Cautious Stance Amid Trade Tensions

Further volatility has resurfaced at the start of a new trading week where the S&P 500 e-min futures has dropped by 1.4% to print a current intraday low of 2852 as seen in today’s Asian session where markets participants are waiting for the next steps both sides will take after the recent failed U.S/China trade negotiation talk that led the U.S. administration to impose additional tariffs on China products.

Asian stock markets are in the red as at today, Asian mid-session except for the Hang Seng Index where the Hong Kong stock market is closed for a public holiday today as well as the China A50 ETF which is quoted from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The positive momentum seen in the USD/CNH (offshore Yuan) has also reinforced the on-going weakness seen in the Asian equities; especially where the USD/CNH has decisively broken above the 6.80 key medium-term resistance on last Fri, 10 May at the end of the U.S. session and traded higher today in the Asian session to clear above last week high of 6.8648.

Major benchmark stock indices from Asia, U.S. and Europe are still at risk shaping further down moves. Click here & here for our latest weekly technical outlook reports.

European stock indices CFD futures are trading lower where the FTSE 100 and German DAX are showing a decline of -0.93% and -0.97% respectively. No major U.K. and European economic data releases for today.

