Asian stock markets are feeling the chill from the adverse effects of a resurgence USD strength as we continue to see a mix picture of performance in today’s Asian mid-session. The U.S. dollar Index futures has staged another positive daily gain of 0.09% at the end of yesterday U.S. session to close at 98.15; holding above a former key 5-month range resistance of 97.80 ahead of U.S Q1 GDP release later today.

The Kospi 200 has continued its 3-day decline since 23 Apr where it shed -0.79% today reinforces by a negative spill over effect from Intel, a major chipmaker that has missed its Q1 revenue estimates and cut its full year 2019 revenue forecast from US$ 71.5 billon to US$ 69 billon.

The initial drop seen in the Nikkei 225 at today’s Asian session open has managed to hold at the 22000 key short-term range support in place since 18 Apr 2019 as the Japan market heads into an extended 10-day Golden Week holiday that starts from 27 Apr to 06 May 2019.

European stock markets futures are mixed where the FTSE 100 is showing a slight gain of 0.15% while the German DAX is down marginally by -0.06%.

