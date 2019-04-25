Stock market snapshot as of [25/4/2019 0555 GMT]





The Australian stock market is closed for a public holiday today. The ASX 200 has closed yesterday’s session near its 52-week high level of 6380.

No major significant movement for the rest of the Asian stock indices. The Nikkei 225 has managed to hold above its 22000 key short-term range support in place since 18 Apr 2019. Today’s Bank of Japan’s monetary policy statement has indicated a dovish forward guidance where it has projected that it will not hit its 2% inflation target at least through Mar 2022 and pledges to keep interest rates extremely low at least around spring 2020.

European stock indices futures for the FTSE 100 and German DAX are showing a slight gain of 0.25% and 0.22% respectively.

*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.
















