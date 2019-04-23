Asian Equity Market Handover 23th April 2019

ASX 200 outperformed led by energy stocks while China A50 unperformed due to less aggressive expansionary policies in the near future.

Stock market snapshot as of [23/4/2019 0450 GMT]


  • The Australian and Hong Kong stock markets have reopened for business today after its long weekend Easter break. The ASX 200 is the top performer with a gain of 0.77% where it has broken above a range resistance of 6290 in place since early Mar 2019. Right now, it is just 1% away from its 52-week high of 6373 seen in Aug 2018. The gains have been led by the energy sector after a 3% surge in WTI crude oil futures on Mon due to renewed tensions between U.S. and Iran.
  • In contrast, China A50 has declined by -0.6% that saw a continuation of its slide from Mon high of 14179 where markets participants digest a statement from a Politburo meeting chaired by President Xi on late Fri, 19 Apr that signalled less stimulus with a focus on deleveraging and preventing speculation in the housing market.
  • European stock markets futures on the FTSE 100 is indicating a slight positive opening where it is showing a gain of 0.30% while the German DAX is down by -0.11%.

*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.


