Stock market snapshot as of [23/4/2019 0450 GMT]





The Australian and Hong Kong stock markets have reopened for business today after its long weekend Easter break. The ASX 200 is the top performer with a gain of 0.77% where it has broken above a range resistance of 6290 in place since early Mar 2019. Right now, it is just 1% away from its 52-week high of 6373 seen in Aug 2018. The gains have been led by the energy sector after a 3% surge in WTI crude oil futures on Mon due to renewed tensions between U.S. and Iran.

In contrast, China A50 has declined by -0.6% that saw a continuation of its slide from Mon high of 14179 where markets participants digest a statement from a Politburo meeting chaired by President Xi on late Fri, 19 Apr that signalled less stimulus with a focus on deleveraging and preventing speculation in the housing market.

European stock markets futures on the FTSE 100 is indicating a slight positive opening where it is showing a gain of 0.30% while the German DAX is down by -0.11%.

*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.



