asia stock chart of the week 24 oct 28 oct overseas chinese banking ocbc 1835102016

OCBC (SGX: O39) – Imminent potential bullish breakout (Click to enlarge charts) Key elements The long-term downtrend for OCBC remains intact since the bearish breakdown […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 21, 2016 5:21 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

OCBC (SGX: O39) – Imminent potential bullish breakout

ocbc-weekly_21-oct-2016

ocbc-daily_21-oct-2016(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

  • The long-term downtrend for OCBC remains intact since the bearish breakdown from the 10.90 major top formed in May 2013 to April 2015 (see weekly).
  • In the medium-term (1 to 3 weeks), OCBC may see another round of corrective “relief rebound” as momentum indicators (daily & weekly RSI) are indicating a potential revival of upside momentum.
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the recent “symmetrical triangle” range configuration in place since 20 April 2016 high is likely to be undergoing its final leg where a breakout from the 6 months old range is imminent. In addition, the structure of the recent up move from 12 February 2016 low to 20 April 2016 high is advocating for a potential bullish breakout (see daily chart).
  • The upper boundary/resistance of the “symmetrical triangle” is now at 8.70.
  • The key medium-term support rests at 8.21 (base of the “symmetrical triangle” & 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 12 February 2016 low to 20 April 2016 high).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 8.30

Pivot (key support): 8.21

Resistances: 8.70 (upside trigger) & 9.57/78

Next support: 7.41

Conclusion

Technical elements are positive in the medium-term (1 to 3 weeks). As long as the 8.21 pivotal support holds and a break above 8.70, OCBC may see another upleg to target the next resistance zone at 9.57/78.

However, failure to hold above the 8.21 medium-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the bullish bias for a deeper decline to retest the 12 February 2016 swing low area at 7.41.

Charts are from eSignal as at Thurs, 20 Oct 2016

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.