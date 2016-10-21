OCBC (SGX: O39) – Imminent potential bullish breakout

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

The long-term downtrend for OCBC remains intact since the bearish breakdown from the 10.90 major top formed in May 2013 to April 2015 (see weekly).

In the medium-term (1 to 3 weeks), OCBC may see another round of corrective “relief rebound” as momentum indicators (daily & weekly RSI) are indicating a potential revival of upside momentum.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the recent “symmetrical triangle” range configuration in place since 20 April 2016 high is likely to be undergoing its final leg where a breakout from the 6 months old range is imminent. In addition, the structure of the recent up move from 12 February 2016 low to 20 April 2016 high is advocating for a potential bullish breakout (see daily chart).

The upper boundary/resistance of the “symmetrical triangle” is now at 8.70.

The key medium-term support rests at 8.21 (base of the “symmetrical triangle” & 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 12 February 2016 low to 20 April 2016 high).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 8.30

Pivot (key support): 8.21

Resistances: 8.70 (upside trigger) & 9.57/78

Next support: 7.41

Conclusion

Technical elements are positive in the medium-term (1 to 3 weeks). As long as the 8.21 pivotal support holds and a break above 8.70, OCBC may see another upleg to target the next resistance zone at 9.57/78.

However, failure to hold above the 8.21 medium-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the bullish bias for a deeper decline to retest the 12 February 2016 swing low area at 7.41.

Charts are from eSignal as at Thurs, 20 Oct 2016

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.