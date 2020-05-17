Asia Morning US Stocks Shrug Downbeat Data

On Friday U.S. stocks managed to close slightly higher despite data showing sharp economic contraction....

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 17, 2020 10:13 PM
Wall Street sign with a building in background
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
On Friday U.S. stocks managed to close slightly higher despite data showing sharp economic contraction.

The Dow Jones Industrial Averages gained 60 points (+0.3%) to 23685, the S&P 500 added 11 points (+0.4%) to 2863, and the Nasdaq 100 was up 58 points (+0.6%) to 9152. 


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Media (+1.63%), Retailing (+1.33%) and Software & Services (+1.33%) sectors gained the most.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL +6.5%), Gap (GPS +6.0%), Macy’s (M +6.0%) and NVIDIA (NVDA +5.7%) were top gainers.

JC Penney (JCP +21.2%) filed for bankruptcy on Friday.

On the technical side, about 26.6% (24.6% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 37.8% (28.7% in the prior session) were above their 20-day moving average.

U.S. official data showed that Retail Sales dropped 16.4% on month in April (-12% expected), the largest loss on record. Industrial Production fell 11.2% on month in April (-12.0% expected), also a record loss. 

Meanwhile, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index (preliminary reading) increased to 73.7 in May (68.0 expected), and the Empire Manufacturing Index rose to -48.5 (-60.0 expected).

European stocks stabilized, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index rebounding 0.5%. Germany's DAX rose 1.2%, France's CAC edged down 0.1%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 1.0%.

U.S. Treasury prices eased, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield added 2.3 basis points to 0.640%.

Spot gold price was up for a fourth session as it climbed 10 dollars higher (+0.5%) to $1741 an ounce, the highest level since November 2012.

Oil prices kept rallying, as U.S. WTI crude oil futures (June) jumped 6.8% to $29.43 a barrel.

On the forex front, despite a record monthly decline in U.S. retail sales, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index still kept the key 100.00 level as it edged down 0.1% on day to 100.40.
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.