Asia Morning US Stocks Lower on US China Tensions

On Thursday U.S. stocks closed lower, dragged by renewed tensions between the U.S. and China...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 21, 2020 10:12 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asia Morning: US Stocks Dragged By US-China Tensions, Jobless Claims

On Thursday U.S. stocks closed lower, dragged by renewed tensions between the U.S. and China. While reiterating his disappointment with China's response to the coronavirus crisis, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed China was behind a disinformation and propaganda attack on the U.S. and Europe.

Sentiment was also dampened by an official report that over two million Americans applied for unemployment benefits. 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 101 points (-0.4%) to 24474, the S&P 500 dropped 23 points (-0.8%) to 2948, and the Nasdaq 100 was down 107 points (-1.1%) to 9378.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (-2.53%), Energy (-1.48%) and Software & Services (-1.27%) sectors lost the most.

National Oilwell Varco (NOV -6.77%), DXC Technology (DXC -6.65%), Boston Scientific (BSX -6.43%) and Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO -5.89%) were top losers. Meanwhile, L Brands (LB +18.25%), Gap (GPS +11.58) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH +9.78%) gained the most.

On the technical side, about 35.0% (30.0% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 73.1% (61.2% in the prior session) were above their 20-day moving average.

The U.S. Labor Department reported that Initial Jobless Claims declined to 2.438 million (2.400 million expected) in the week ended May 16 while Continuing Claims surged to 25.073 million in the week ended May 9 (24.250 million expected), 

U.S. Existing Home Sales decreased to an annualized rate of 4.33 million units in April (4.22 million units expected). The Markit U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Mangers' Index (preliminary reading) rose to 39.8 in May (40.0 expected). The Conference Board Leading Index fell 4.4% on month in April (-5.4% expected).

European stocks eased, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index dropping 0.8%. Germany's DAX lost 1.4%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.9% and France's CAC was down 1.2%.

U.S. Treasury prices advanced further, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 0.667% from 0.679%.

Spot gold price shed $21 (-1.2%) to $1,725 an ounce.

U.S. WTI crude oil futures (July) marked a day-high of $34.66 before retreating to close at $33.64, up 0.5% on day.

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index rebounded 0.2% on day to 99.42, snapping four-day decline. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said "additional support from both monetary and fiscal policies may be called for", while Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said another fiscal package is likely to be needed to support the economy.
Related tags: Commodities Forex Equities

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD analysis: Cable on verge of big breakout
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Nears Record Highs as “Year of Metals” Continues
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Equities weekly forecast: Nvidia, Zoom, Target
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Silver analysis: precious metal takes out $30
May 17, 2024 03:00 PM
GBPUSD Analysis: April Highs Set a Weekly Ceiling
May 17, 2024 02:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA set for a quiet start below 40,000
May 17, 2024 01:23 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold nuggets
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Nears Record Highs as “Year of Metals” Continues
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 08:00 AM
    Quarry and various stones
    Be cautious chasing COMEX copper higher with big bears lurking above $5
    By:
    David Scutt
    May 16, 2024 10:58 PM
      japan_03
      Futures traders reduce yen speculation after BOJ intervention: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 13, 2024 05:44 AM
        Crude Oil Forecast: The Two Key Reasons WTI and Brent Oil Are Breaking Support Levels
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        May 8, 2024 03:04 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.