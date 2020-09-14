Asia Morning: Tech Stocks Lead U.S. Market Higher





On Monday, U.S. stocks closed 1% higher. Therose 327 points (+1.18%) to 27993, thegained 42 points (+1.27%) to 3383, and therebounded 190 points (+1.72%) to 11277.Dow Jones Industrial Average: Daily ChartSources: GAIN Capital, TradingViewInvestors were encouraged by a series of big-ticket merger & acquisition deals. For example,. And Gilead Sciences (GILD +2.22%) would buy Immunomedics Inc (IMMU +97.99%) for $21 billion.Technology Hardware & Equipment (+2.71%), Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (+2.43%) and Real Estate (+2.16%) sectors gained the most. Kohls Corp (KSS +9.56%), Tapestry Inc (TPR +8.48%) and Oracle (ORCL +4.57%) were among the top gainers, while Citigroup (C -5.59%) and Kroger Company (KR -4.45%) were top losers.Approximately 60.2% (59.4% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 34.7% (27.3% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.European stocks were mixed. Thewas up 0.15%, France's CAC 40 advanced 0.35%, while Germany's DAX 30 eased 0.07% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.10%.The benchmarkclimbed to 0.680%.U.S.(October) fell 0.2% to $37.26 a barrel.jumped $15.00 (+0.78%) to $1,956 an ounce.On the forex front, the U.S. dollar eased against its major peers, with thedropping 0.3% on day to 93.05.gained 0.2% to 1.1866. Official data showed that the eurozone's industrial production grew 4.1% on month in July (+4.2% expected). On the other hand, the German ZEW Current Situation Index for September will be released later in the day (-72.0 expected).rebounded 0.4% to 1.2849. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Internal Market Bill, his plan to rewrite part of the Brexit deal, passed its first hurdle in Commons. Later today, investors will focus on the U.K. jobless rate for the three months to July (4.1% expected).slid 0.4% to 105.74. Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga has won the ruling Liberal Democratic Party presidential election and will replace Shinzo Abe as Prime Minister.Commodity-linked currencies were broadly mixed against the greenback.andwere flat at to 0.7285 and 1.3177 respectively, whileclimbed 0.5% to 0.6701.