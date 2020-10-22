Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks Close Higher





On Thursday, U.S. stocks closed higher. Therebounded 152 points (+0.54%) to 28363, thegained 17 points (+0.52%) to 3453, and thewas little changed at 11662.Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingViewWhile thecontinued, investors were encouraged by upbeat jobs and housing reports.The U.S. Labor Department said(870,000 expected) and Continuing Claims fell to 8.373 million (9.625 million expected).in September (6.30 million units expected).Energy (+4.16%), Banks (+3.5%) and Automobiles & Components (+3.39%) sectors performed the best. Align Technology (ALGN +34.97%), Gap (GPS +13.65%), Discover Financial Services (DFS +9.17%) and Snap-on (SNA +9.13%) were top gainers.also traded higher after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.European stocks were mixed. Thedeclined 0.14%, Germany's DAX 30 eased a further 0.12%, France's CAC 40 was little changed, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.16%.U.S. Treasury prices remained under pressure, as the benchmarkfrom 0.815% Wednesday.fell $19 (-1.03%) to $1,904 an ounce.U.S.(December) gained $0.63 (+1.57%) to $40.66 a barrel.On the forex front, the U.S. dollar regained some strength against other major currencies. Theto 92.92 halting a four-session losing streak.fell 0.36% to 1.1818, andretreated 0.51% to 1.3082 on possible profit-taking by traders following gains in the prior session. At the same time, no progress on Brexit trade talks was reported by U.K. and European Union officials.climbed 0.26% to 104.86 after touching a one-month low of 104.34 Wednesday.was flat at 0.7117.(offshore yuan) rose 0.40% to 6.6706 ending a four-day decline.