Asia Morning Oct 13

Amazon.com and Apple close with beefy gains...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 12, 2020 9:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asia Morning: Tech Giants Lead U.S. Stock Surge

On Monday, U.S. stocks charged higher, led by technology shares. The Nasdaq 100 surged 362 points (+3.09%) to 12088, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 250 points (+0.88%) to 28837, and the S&P 500 gained 57 points (+1.64%) to 3534.

Nasdaq 100 Index (Daily Chart): Rebound Continues

Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Tech giants Amazon.com (AMZN +4.75%) and Apple (AAPL +6.35%) closed with beefy gains. On Tuesday, Amazon will start its "Prime Day" annual two-day sale event, and Apple is said to unveil a new 5G-enabled iPhone at a California event.

Meanwhile, Technology Hardware & Equipment (+5.3%), Retailing (+2.88%) and Media (+2.87%) were the best-performing sectors.

European stocks were mixed. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.72%, Germany's DAX 30 rose 0.67% and France's CAC 40 climbed 0.66%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.25%.

Spot gold price declined $7 (-0.37%) to $1,923 an ounce.

U.S. WTI crude futures (November) fell $1.03 (-2.54%) to $39.57 a barrel. Impacts from Hurricane Delta in the Gulf of Mexico and an oil-worker strike in Norway were fading away.

The U.S. bond market was closed on Monday for Columbus Day.

On the forex front, the U.S. dollar still lacked upward momentum for a rebound. The ICE Dollar Index was little changed at 93.04.

EUR/USD eased 0.15% to 1.1812, while GBP/USD edged up 0.13% to 1.3064 extending its winning streak to a fourth session.

USD/JPY sank 0.27% to 105.33. Official data showed that Japan's Producer Prices dropped 0.8% on year in September (-0.5% expected). Machine Tool Orders plunged 15.0% on year in September (-23.2% in August). 

AUD/USD fell 0.43% to 0.7208 halting a three-day rally. Later today, China will report September Exports (+10.0% on year expected).

USD/CAD edged down 0.05% to 1.3114 posting a four-session decline.

The Chinese yuan (offshore) weakened against the U.S. dollar after China's central bank announced a rule change that made it cheaper to short the yuan. USD/CNH rebounded 0.87% to 6.7446.
Related tags: Commodities Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

View more
USD, GBP/USD, Gold, Crude Oil Analysis: COT report
Today 02:21 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: June 10th 2024
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: Week Ahead – June 10, 2024
Yesterday 02:00 PM
EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Did the ECB Jump the Gun on Rate Cuts?
Yesterday 02:00 AM
GBP/USD forecast: Fed dot plot, US inflation set to shake things up
June 8, 2024 08:00 PM
Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
June 8, 2024 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Research
USD, GBP/USD, Gold, Crude Oil Analysis: COT report
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 02:21 AM
    Quarry and various stones
    Iron ore may have bottomed as trading volumes surge
    By:
    David Scutt
    June 6, 2024 11:03 PM
      Oil extraction
      Crude oil reverses hard on improved demand outlook, delivering bullish technical signal
      By:
      David Scutt
      June 5, 2024 10:43 PM
        Oil rig on an grey day
        Demand to drive WTI crude moves with supply-side now accounted for
        By:
        David Scutt
        June 4, 2024 06:35 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.