Asia Morning Nov 25

The S&P 500 also closes at all-time high...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 25, 2020 7:53 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asia Morning: Dow Closes Above 30,000

On Tuesday, U.S. stocks rallied further pushing the Dow Jones Industrial Average (+455 points or 1.54% to 30046) to close above the key 30,000 level for the first time. The S&P 500 increased 57 points (+1.62%) to 3635, also an all-time high.  The Nasdaq 100 rose 173 points (+1.46%) to 12079.


Dow Jones Industrial Average Index (Daily Chart) : Further Adance Above 30,000 Level

Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Investors were encouraged by news reports that formal transition for Joe Biden's potential administration has begun, and that Biden would appoint former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as his would-be Treasury Secretary. 

Banks (+5.52%), Energy (+5.16%) and Automobiles & Components (+4.66%) sectors were the best performers. Energy companies such as Apache (APA +9.06%), Hess (HES +7.14%), Exxon Mobil (XOM +6.66%) and Chevron (CVX +5.04%) surged for a second day as oil prices jumped over 4%.

Dollar Tree (DLTR +13.63%), Mosaic (MOS +12.49%) and JP Morgan Chase (JPM +4.62%) also saw significant gains in share prices.   

Approximately 90% (89% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 80% (79% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.

According to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index report, U.S. home prices rose 6.6% on year in September, the biggest increase since April 2018.

European stocks also gained. The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.91%, Germany's DAX advanced 1.26%, France's CAC 40 increased 1.21%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 1.55%.

U.S. Treasury prices slid as investors' risk appetite expanded further. The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 0.882% from 0.854% Monday.

Spot gold shed $31 (-1.69%) to $1,806 an ounce.

U.S. WTI crude futures (January) jumped $1.82 (+4.23%) to $44.88 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar resumed weakness against other major currencies as investors felt comfortable to bid for riskier assets. The ICE Dollar Index sank 0.39% to 92.14.

Commodity-related currencies benefited from oil prices' surge. NZD/USD hit 0.7000 for the first time since June 2018, as it was widely expected that New Zealand may not see further interest-rate cuts. 

AUD/USD gained 1.02% to 0.7360, while USD/CAD slipped from the key 1.3000 level. 

EUR/USD rose 0.43% to 1.1892 ending a two-day decline.

GBP/USD climbed 0.34% to 1.3359 posting a three-day rally.

USD/JPY eased to 104.44 from 104.53 in the prior session, and USD/CHF declined 0.16% to 0.9112.
Related tags: Commodities Equities Indices

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.