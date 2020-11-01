Asia Morning: Tech Stocks Lead U.S. Market Lower Again





On Friday, U.S. stocks ended in the red again. Thefell 157 points (-0.59%) to 26501, thedropped 40 points (-1.21%) to 3270, and theslumped 297 points (-2.62%) to 11052.Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingViewInvestors became cautious ahead of the November 3 presidential election, and remained concerned over the record-breaking COVID-19 cases around the world.At the weekend, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced ain order to curb rising coronavirus cases. Pubs, restaurants, gyms and non-essential shops will have to close for four weeks, while schools, colleges and universities can stay open.Technology Hardware & Equipment (-4.52%), Retailing (-3.7%) and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (-1.94%) sectors lost the most.Alphabet (GOOGL +3.80%) ended higher.after third-quarter daily active-user amount missed market expectations.Approximately 60% (58% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 16% (12% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.Regarding U.S. economic data, Personal Income rose 0.9% on month in September (+0.4% expected) and Personal Spending increased 1.4% (+1.0% expected). The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index advanced to 81.8 in October (81.2 expected), and the Market News International Chicago Business Barometer slipped to 61.1 in October (58.0 expected).European stocks ended mixed. The Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.18%, France's CAC 40 climbed 0.54%, whileand the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dipped 0.08%.U.S. Treasury prices remained under pressure, as the benchmarkto 0.855% from 0.835% Thursday.gained $11 (+0.60%) to $1,878 an ounce.(December) sank a further $0.57 (-1.58%) to $35.6 a barrel.On the forex front, the U.S. dollar was still firm against other major currencies. Thehas regained the 94.00 level.declined 0.24% to 1.1646 extending its losing streak to a fifth session. Official data showed thatgrew 12.7% on quarter in the third quarter (+9.6% expected), consumer prices added 0.2% on month in October (+0.1% expected) and jobless rate rose to 8.3% in September (8.2% expected).increased 8.2% on quarter in the third quarter (+7.3% expected), while retail sales declined 2.2% on month in September (-0.6% expected).jumped 18.2% on quarter in the third quarter (+15.0% expected), and consumer prices edged down 0.1% on month in October (+0.0% expected).added 0.14% to 1.2949. In the U.K., the Nationwide Building Society House Price Index rose 0.8% on month in October (+0.4% expected). Meanwhile, investors should beware the impact on the pound of the U.K. government's latest announcement of a new round of pandemic-induced lockdown measures.edged higher to 104.66, while bothandclosed flat at 0.7028 and 1.3322 respectively.