Asia Morning: Dow, S&P500 at Record Levels

On Monday, U.S. stocks maintained upward momentum pushing the(+470 points or 1.60% to 29950) and the(+41 points or 1.16% to 3626) to record levels. Therose 75 points (+0.63%) to 12013.At the same time, the(+41 points or 2.37% to 1785) also closed at record high.Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingViewThe key market driver wasEnergy (+6.5%), Automobiles & Components (+3.01%) and Banks (+2.95%) sectors performed the best.such as Schlumberger (SLB +10.89%), National Oilwell Varco (NOV +9.38%) and HollyFrontier (HFC +9.24%) were top gainers along with aApproximately 87% (82% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 86% (80% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.In after-market hours,European stocks were broadly higher. The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.18%,, France's CAC 40 jumped 1.70%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 1.66%.U.S. Treasury prices remained under pressure, as the benchmarkfrom 0.893% Friday.edged up to $1,889 an ounce.Oil prices jumped as economic recovery hopes were boosted by positive news concerning Moderna's vaccine candidate.to $41.4 a barrel.The U.S. dollar kept weakening against other major currencies as investors' risk appetite was enlarged by another positive development on a COVID-19 vaccine.was up for a third session rising 0.15% to 1.1851.edged down to 104.58, testing support at its 20-day moving average. Official data showed that(+18.9% expected).closed flat at 1.3197.Commodity-related currencies strengthened against the greenback.to 0.7320, up for a second session.to 1.3074.