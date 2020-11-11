Asia morning: Tech Stocks Rebound





On Wednesday, the tech-heavyrebounded 268 points (+2.31%) to 11892 and thegained 27 points (+0.77%) to 3572, while theeased 23 points (-0.08%) to 29397.Meanwhile, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announcedaiming to slow the coronavirus's spread.Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingViewSemiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (+3.72%), Technology Hardware & Equipment (+2.65%) and Retailing (+2.00%) sectors performed the best, while Materials (-1.37%), Capital Goods (-1.16%) and Banks (-0.98%) sectors lagged behind. Coty (COTY +8.18%), News Corp (NWSA +5.72%) and Qualcomm (QCOM +5.41%) were top gainers, while Kohls Corp (KSS -10.06%), Air Products and Chemicals (APD -9.40%) and Nordstrom (JWN -8.52%) were top losers.closed lower dragging the Dow.Approximately 86% (82% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 79% (78% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.European stocks had another positive day. The Stoxx Europe 600 climbed 1.08%, Germany's DAX added 0.40%, France's CAC 40 increased 0.48%, andThe U.S. Treasury market was closed to observe the Veterans Day holiday.(-0.63%) to $1,865 an ounce.(+0.39%) to $41.52 a barrel.The U.S. dollar strengthened further against other major currencies, Theas it rose 0.29% to 93.02.as traders continued to unwound long positions following the pair's strong rebound last week.halting a four-day rally. Investors expected on-going trade talks between the U.K. and European Union to yield nothing by this weekend's informal deadline.charging 0.11% higher to 105.42.rebounded for a second day to 1.3063.edged down to 0.7280.