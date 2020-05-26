Asia Morning Dow Adds 2P on Continued Reopening Optimism

On Tuesday U.S. stocks were mostly higher, boosted by the potential development of a coronavirus vaccine and further easing of lockdown measures in the U.S. and around the world...

Financial Analyst
May 26, 2020 10:08 PM
Financial Analyst

Asia Morning: Dow Adds 2% on Continued Reopening Optimism

On Tuesday U.S. stocks were mostly higher, boosted by the potential development of a coronavirus vaccine and further easing of lockdown measures in the U.S. and around the world. Biotechnology firm Novavax (NVAX +4.47%) said on Monday it has started the Phase 1 clinical trial of a novel coronavirus vaccine candidate, making it one of at least 10 now being tested in people globally.

Japan's government lifted the coronavirus-induced state of emergency that had been in place since April. 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 530 points (+2.2%) to 24995, the S&P 500 rose 36 points (+1.2%) to 2991, while the Nasdaq 100 eased 24 points (-0.3%) to 9390.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Banks (+7.86%), Automobiles & Components (+4.7%) and Capital Goods (+4.41%) sectors were market leaders.

Macy’s (M +18.43%), Alliance Data Systems (ADS +17.53%), United Airlines (UAL +16.30%), TripAdvisor (TRIP +15.57%) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH +15.32%) were top gainers. On the other hand, Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO -7.34%), Newmont Goldcorp (NEM -6.09%) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN -4.33%) lost the most.  

On the technical side, about 33.6% (32.0% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 66.3% (65.7% in the prior session) were above their 20-day moving average.
 
U.S. official data showed that New Home Sales rose to an annualized rate of 623,000 in April (a decline to 480,000 units expected). The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index increased to 86.6 in May (87.0 expected).

Later today, the U.S. Federal Reserve will release its Beige Book economic report.

European stocks were broadly higher, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index advancing 1.1%. Germany's DAX gained 1.0%, France's CAC jumped 1.5%, and the U.K. market was up 1.2%.

Spot gold price lost $16 (-0.9%) to $1,710 an ounce posting a two-day decline.

Oil prices regained strength on expectations of rising demand amid re-opening economies. U.S. WTI crude oil futures (July) increased 3.3% to $34.35 a barrel.

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index slid 0.7% on year to a three-week low of 99.01. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said he expects the U.S. economy to recover strongly in the third quarter, with jobless rate dropping below 10% by the year-end.

EUR/USD advanced 0.8% to 1.0983. Germany's GfK Consumer Confidence Index bounced to -18.9 for June (-18.0 expected) from -23.1 in May.

