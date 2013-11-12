as the decline in organic revenues accelerates is vodafone a bid target 31872013

Vodafone reported a drop in revenues for the first half of the year as the telecommunications giant battled against a backdrop of headwinds from southern […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 12, 2013 5:46 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Vodafone reported a drop in revenues for the first half of the year as the telecommunications giant battled against a backdrop of headwinds from southern Europe whilst the firm also announced plans to invest £7bn in strengthening its network coverage by March 2016.

Organic service revenue, the most accurate measure that the market takes when fundamentally assessing bottom line performance for Vodafone fell by 4.9% in the second quarter, marking an acceleration from a 3.5% fall in their fiscal first quarter.

Adjusted profits came in at £5.7bn.

Is Vodafone a bid target for AT&T?

I was asked this question in an interview with Thomson Reuters Insider markets programme earlier. Many saw the sale of Vodafone’s US business to Verizon as opening a door to them becoming a bid target in themselves.

Indeed ever since rumours emerged over a deal with Verizon to sell Vodafone’s US operations, a deal that was finalised at $130bn (a figure above market forecasts), Vodafone shares have rallied 20%. The higher than expected fee increased shareholders appetite to increase their stakes, as the good result normally would, but there are additional motivations behind the 20% share price rise.

Returning cash back to shareholders is one key motivation, but there are other’s.

“When an industry giant sells its left arm, the scent attracts predators.”

The US sale has given Vodafone a stronger cash base from which many predators will view with warmth (some could use this cash as part of an acquisition deal) and what’s more, the sentiment the US sale sends out to the industry is that Vodafone is in ‘deal mode’ – either outward or inward.

AT&T have long been rumoured to be stalking Vodafone. Both firms are in a ‘sticky’ patch and the European telecommunications sector remains ripe for consolidation. AT&T has long sought to expand into the European market and Vodafone, whose European business continues to provide a drag on the bottom line, may view a merger of equals attractive.

However, AT&T is a US company and the timing of any deal here in the near term is laden with potholes of political difficulty. The recent spying scandal where the US was accused of spying on political figures mobile phones (something AT&T have been implicated in) is likely to see any deal with AT&T meet political resistance.

What’s the alternative?

Attack is the best form of defence. Vodafone must use this newly laden cash to attack and seek out acquisitions of its own. Alongside the £7bn investment into its networks, Vodafone must seek strategic acquisitions that strengthen its product innovation and speeds cost synergies, so that any further drag in Europe does not continue to drag on profit margins.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.