As Markets Await Brexit Vote USDMXN Trading at Key Level

The Brexit vote will have ripple effects across other currency pairs

October 18, 2019 12:39 PM

As Markets Await Brexit Vote, USD/MXN Trading at Key Level

Ahead of the vote by UK Parliament on Brexit,  most of the currency markets will be watching for headlines that will give them a better indication of which way the vote will swing.  If the Brexit vote passes, stock indexes will most likely trade higher.  If the vote fails, stock indexes are likely to trade lower.  What does that mean for USD/MXN?  Over time, the S&P 500 and USD/MXN are inversely correlated. As stocks trade higher, USD/MXN generally trades lower, and vice versa.  Therefore, if the vote passes and stocks trade higher, USD/MXN is likely to trade lower.  If the vote fails, stocks are likely to trade lower, and USD/MXN is likely to trade higher.  The green line in the chart below is the S&P 500, which is plotted vs USD/MXN. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index, CME

Notice how important of an inflection point the 19.18 level has been in the past for USD/MXN.  It has traded around that level since the price has been trading in a symmetrical triangle from mid-April 2018.  And here we are once again near that level.  Not only is the area around 19.18 acting as a support zone right now, but there are a few other confluences of support in this area as well:

  1. 19.65 is the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement from the lows on July 8th to the highs on August 29th
  2. 19.65 is also  coincidentally (or not) the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the low on September 19th to the high on October 2nd.
  3. Below here, near 19.07 is the rising trendline from the previously mentioned symmetrical triangle. 


Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a 60-minute time frame,  USD/MNX is trading in a falling wedge formation.  Typically, in a falling wedge, price will break out to the topside.  The target for the breakout of a falling wedge is a 100% retracement of the wedge, which would target near 19.63.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Is the market positioning itself in USD/MXN for the Brexit vote to fail?  Probably not.  But one must be leery of how the Brexit vote will have ripple effects across other currency pairs, not just Euro and Sterling pairs.


Related tags: Forex USD Brexit Dollar

Latest market news

View more
The Week Ahead: Has the US Dollar Index Trend Turned?
Today 08:17 PM
Strong payroll data doesn’t deter equity bulls with Nasdaq up and Russell 2000 down
Today 03:09 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX recovers from initial losses after hot NFP report
Today 03:01 PM
Gold analysis: Metals bounce back as dollar eases on mixed NFP data
Today 02:45 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Dollar extends positive 2024 start ahead of NFP – Forex Friday
Today 11:30 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:04 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Forex trading
EUR/USD analysis: Dollar extends positive 2024 start ahead of NFP – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 11:30 AM
    Research
    Dollar analysis: Dollar Index, AUD/USD outlook in focus
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 03:50 PM
      Apply now highlighted in newspaper
      NFP Preview: USD/CAD Bounce Nears 1.3385 Resistance Ahead of Jobs Reports
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      Yesterday 02:57 PM
        japan_09
        Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY Repatriation Flows vs. Bullish Technicals
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        January 3, 2024 02:26 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.