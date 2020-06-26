Boohoo is one of the few UK stocks which has soared across lockdown. Since the start of the year the stock is up over 35%, completely wiping out early losses.





Boohoo plunged 35% in March before rallying 70% across April, adding 20% to its value in May and an additional 7% so far this month.

So what has been behind Boohoo’s meteoric rise and could the share price have further to go?

1. Business is booming

Sales at Boohoo have surged across the lockdown period. The online retailer reported 54%yoy increase in pre-tax profit to £92 million, on revenue that grew by 44% to £1.24 billion. Last week Boohoo gave a trading update with updated forecasts exceeding market expectations.



2. Acquisitions

Acquisitions are proving to be a key tool for Boohoo as the AIM firm continues to grow. Just last month, Boohoo announced that it was buying up the remaining 34.5% of Pretty Little Things, a move that sent shares 14% higher. Coast ad Karen Millen have also been snapped up by Boohoo and just last week, the buying up of Warehouse and Oasis was also announced.

The strategy of buying well known high street retailers with recognised brand names but poor sales is proving to be a wining combination for Boohoo, accelerating the shift from the UK high street online.

What will be interesting will be how many more acquisition opportunities the coronavirus crisis will bring Boohoo’s way. There will almost certainly be more struggling fashion retailers that will fold in the coming months. Given the strength of Boohoo’s balance sheet, they are in an ideal position to take advantage of weaker players, snapping them up if the opportunity presents.