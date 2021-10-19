Are China’s problems finally catching up? USD/CNH

October 19, 2021 6:06 PM
13 views
Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
 

It appears that the PBOC couldn’t keep the Yuan down any longer and may have “let it go” to take out stops below the market.  USD/CNH started the day at 6.4289, however the pair has reached lows not seen since early June near 6.3742.  Will the PBOC the Yuan remain this strong, or have China’s problems finally caught up?  Below are some ongoing Chinese related themes which the PBOC must consider:

Evergrande

The Evergrande saga is spilling over into the rest of the housing and property market, as other property developer firms have been downgraded by ratings agencies.  Evergrande was able to make an interest payment in Yuan on Tuesday, however that alone isn’t comforting to markets.  And although the PBOC said that the Evergrande fallout can be contained, China is issuing a $4 billion bond offering, which is sending China’s junk bond yields to its highest level since 2011.  Watch for more nervousness over the coming week regarding a continued PBOC bailout.

Your guide to the PBOC

Crackdowns

Making matters worse in the property markets have been the crackdowns on the property and construction sectors.  However, the governments involvement lately isn’t just restricted to the property markets as cryptocurrency, gaming, technology, and education sectors have all been hit. Cryptos have been banned.  Gaming and the internet have been restricted for children until certain ages. Private tutoring businesses have been placed under heavy restrictions. These restrictions may be helping increase the effects of the economic slowdown.

Economic Data

China’s Q3 data may be putting fear of a slowdown into traders of the offshore Yuan.  China’s GDP for Q3 was 4.9% vs 5.2% expected and 7.9% in Q2.  Industrial Production was also worse than expected for September, coming in  at 3.1% vs 4.5% expected and 5.3% in August.  Was this weak data an indication of a further slowdown to come in China’s economy?  The one bright spot was retail sales, which was 4.4% for September vs 3.3% expected and 2.5% in August.  NBS Manufacturing PMI and Non-Manufacturing PMI will have to be watched to October 31st to see if the slowdown is continuing.

What are economic indicators?

Taiwan (and now Japan?)

China continues to fly military jets over Taiwan as a show of force, with over 150 aircraft flown over Taiwan on China’s National Day.  The US had already sent military to Taiwan to help train forces.  In addition, the US had admitted to having a military presence in Taiwan for over 1 year.  And just yesterday, China and Russia had conducted joint operations by sending navel vessels through the Tsugaru Strait (international waters), which separates mainland China from its northern island, Hokkaido. One has to consider if China is trying to test the US to see if they will send more forces into the area.

China/US Relations

Way back in December 2019, President Donald Trump came to an agreement with China over a trade deal, which would be done in Phases.  Thus far, they have only gotten to Phase 1, and the US has said that China has failed to hold up its end of the deal, which will initiate a further review.  However, relations had already been souring between the two nations.  Although many have tried, no one can determine who is to blame for the initial outbreak of the coronavirus.  There are also issues of data breaches involving some Chinese firms, such as TikTok and Huawei, which have caused the US go as far as possibly kicking some firms off stock exchanges.

 

Trade USD/CNH now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

Energy crisis

China has been forced to restrict electricity and energy to some areas of the country, causing closures at factories as energy prices continue to soar, particularly in coal.  Thermal coal futures have more than doubled since August (although they were limit down today)  This only adds to the supply chain issues and inflation concerns.  As a result, despite attempting to reduce its use of Coal, China is now forced to ramp up production to lower prices and keep the power on.

USD/CNH

USD/CNH had been moving lower in an orderly channel since May 2020 from 7.1987 to a low of 6.4116 on January 5th, 2021, before trading sideways out of the channel.  The pair formed a symmetrical triangle for all of 2021 between 6.3524 and 6.5876, before breaking lower out of the triangle on October 13th.  However today, as price fell below horizontal support from within the channel near 6.4242, stops were triggered and sent the pair tumbling to a low of 6.3721!

usdcnh daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On  a 240-minute chart, the dramatic fall in USD/CNH is attempting to reach the May 31st lows of 6.3524.  This was the lowest the pair has been since May 2018.  Notice that the RSI is below 20 at 16.80, which is extreme oversold conditions.  Resistance isn’t until the breakdown level from prior support at 6.4242.

usdcnh 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Some may attribute the large selloff in USD/CNH to the pullback in the US Dollar. However,  the DXY has bounced nearly 50% from today’s lows, while USD/CNH is still near the lows.  With all of the problems China is facing recently, has the PBOC thrown in the towel and let the Yuan appreciate (at least for today)?  However, with extreme oversold conditions and near-term support (prior lows) watch for a possible bounce sooner than later!

 Learn more about forex trading opportunities
Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex USD/CNH PBOC China

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500, Oil lead markets
Today 06:21 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise ahead of a critical week
Today 12:51 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 24, 2023
Today 12:21 PM
EUR/USD outlook: All eyes FOMC and ECB meetings – Currency Pair of the Week
Today 12:04 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Alphabet stock perform ahead of earnings?
Today 10:17 AM
Range trading: definition, strategies and indicators
Today 09:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 24, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 12:21 PM
    EUR/USD outlook: All eyes FOMC and ECB meetings – Currency Pair of the Week
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 12:04 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Alphabet stock perform ahead of earnings?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Today 10:17 AM
        Research
        Nasdaq 100 outlook: Where next for Microsoft stock ahead of earnings?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Today 09:17 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.