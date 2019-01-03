Apple smarts but could soon look smarter

Apple shares remain at the heart of market dramas.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 3, 2019 1:32 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Summary

Apple shares remain at the heart of market dramas.

Bad looking-out

The group’s shares continue to be punished in similar magnitude to a hefty 8% revenue forecast downgrade, mostly predicated on China. At least the let-down largely reflects deterioration in the broader smartphone market there. Unusually, the slump took the group off-guard. Said CEO Tim Cook in last night’s surprise letter to shareholders: "While we anticipated some challenges in key emerging markets, we did not foresee the magnitude of the economic deceleration, particularly in greater China”. So, it makes sense to interpret some of the savagery of the sell-off as a message. Something like, “must do better”. It’s a fair one, assuming Apple ought to possess some of the best forecasting capabilities around.

Bellwether bruising

Less quantifiable inputs, like toxic U.S.-China trade relations, may also have played a part. Still neither those, nor the wider and now unmistakeable slowdown in China are recent entrants into the market’s consciousness. Hence Apple’s bruising is well-deserved, but the group is more likely a bellwether of deepening global economic challenges. It is less likely to be out there on its own. As such, we expect Apple’s dominance (see 805 million active iPhones) and financials (e.g., $130bn in cash) to reassert themselves soon.

Watch Payrolls, Powell, post-ISM

Furthermore, low-yielding Apple could have the wind at its back when the stock market downdraft becomes more discriminating. A continued lack of bearish corroboration from top-level economic fundamentals could be the kicker, if Friday’s payrolls reassure. Yet even if not, Apple’s tanking, and that of the broader market could be the encouragement the Fed needs to tweak guidance further. An eye-catching slump in ISM’s manufacturing PMI on Thursday could be among more fundamental—albeit tacit—inputs. Indeed, the Dallas Fed president, Robert Kaplan outright called for a pause in the bank’s hiking path earlier. The next opportunity chairman Jay Powell will have to make his own views known is a symposium on Friday. He will be accompanied by QE-era chairs Yellen and Bernanke. With the market tightly wound in a pessimistic direction, at worst, even a pro-risk misinterpretation is possible. Of course, if slowdown fears crystallise to any extent, pessimism could yet deepen. We would then expect Apple to be spared the worst of a sustained downtrend, but it’s unlikely to be immune.

Suppliers on slippery slope

As ever, Apple’s ecosystem continues to look less well-defended. Its component suppliers tend to be relatively small and dependent on the Cupertino, California group for high double-digit percentages of revenues. Take AMS, the Austrian sensor-chip maker reliant on Apple for 40% of sales. Diversification might help such firms but is seldom rapid, so is no quick fix. Plus, the strategy favours firms situated in emerging economies where overheads are less demanding. Either way, with a total capitalisation of $1.4 trillion according to our September 2018 estimate, and assuming the global economy is entering a downcycle, Apple suppliers are poised to keep denting stock markets in the months ahead.


Related tags: Apple Shares market US Europe Earnings

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Apple articles

Weekly equities forecast: Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 27, 2024 01:00 PM
    Downward trend
    Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
      stocks_03
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: Will AI optimism fuel breakout in Apple?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 6, 2024 02:00 PM
        Congress building
        S&P500 Forecast: Stocks jump after a weak NFP report
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 3, 2023 01:22 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.