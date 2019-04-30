Apple now has a long way to fall again

A 40% share price surge from January lows reinstates a high bar for earnings

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 30, 2019 4:05 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

A 40% share price surge from January lows reinstates a high bar for earnings.

With a market value almost $300bn richer this year, it’s possible the stock will head lower whether tonight’s second quarter results hit the mark or not. The shares tumbled to a 21-month low in January after worse-than-expected iPhone sales. Since then, an elastic rebound of global markets, including in China—Apple’s erstwhile fastest-growing region—helped propel the stock’s recovery.

Investors have bid the stock to 16.4 times each dollar of earnings expected in Apple’s current financial year. That’s 11% higher than Apple’s long-term average rating, according to Bloomberg data.

The emergence of Apple’s digital services as a possible replacement growth engine is the key fundamental lift. But with handsets still accounting for around 60% of revenues, sentiment won’t escape iPhone developments for many years.

Here’s what investors are looking for from Apple’s Q2 earnings according to consensus forecasts compiled by Bloomberg.

  • iPhones: around 40-plus million units are forecast to be sold, generating $30.5bn, 19% down on the year
  • Digital services: A 22% rise to $11.2bn is expected. Investors are keen to hear about uptake of new services launched last month, like video streaming, though they may not contribute much to sales yet
  • Qualcomm: A legal spat with the chip maker over, the path to 5G iPhones seems clearer. But how soon? Apple’s stock could be punished if the tech still seems too far off; raising the question of whether the company got the best possible settlement
  • Buybacks: Apple is taking the scenic route to its goal, so Apple’s cash hoard has actually grown since the CFO said it wanted to return almost all capital to shareholders. Since the group usually updates pay-out policy in Q2, a new $100bn buyback is widely anticipated, with dividends hiked 16%
  • China: Given global drama related to tariffs and a slowdown, Wall Street has the least visibility into the effect of Apple’s huge dependence on the world’s second largest economy
  • The basics: Revenues are seen at $57.5bn, 6% lower than Q2 2018.
    • EPS is forecast at $2.37 which would be down 11%
    • The Q2 gross margin foreseen of 37.6% would be the first below 38% in 6 quarters
    • A big share price upset is likely if Apple doesn’t forecast a gross margin rebound to 38% in Q3

Related tags: Apple Shares market Earnings season Earnings

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Implied volatility rises to the occasion ahead of BOJ
Yesterday 10:44 PM
AUD/USD: Stuck in Limbo as Traders Brace for BoJ and Trump Twists
Yesterday 10:42 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Highs Drives Tesla Price Increase
Yesterday 09:00 PM
Gold Price Rally Fizzles to Keep RSI Below Overbought Zone
Yesterday 08:25 PM
Crude Oil Update: WTI Barrel Weakens Amid Potential Production Increases
Yesterday 08:08 PM
AUD/USD Recovery Stalls Ahead of Monthly High
Yesterday 05:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Apple articles

Weekly equities forecast: Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 27, 2024 01:00 PM
    Downward trend
    Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
      stocks_03
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: Will AI optimism fuel breakout in Apple?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 6, 2024 02:00 PM
        Congress building
        S&P500 Forecast: Stocks jump after a weak NFP report
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 3, 2023 01:22 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.