Apple Hits Another Record High More To Come

Apple shares rallied on Thursday hitting yet another record high, cementing the best year in a decade. Shares are pushing higher in pre trading on Friday.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 27, 2019 7:33 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Apple shares rallied on Thursday hitting yet another record high, cementing the best year in a decade. Shares are pushing higher in pre trading on Friday.
Early indications suggest that spending in the holiday period has been strong. Apple products were also widely cited as must have items on Christmas wish lists according to an Evercore ISI survey

The statistics are strong: Apple jumped 1.6% in the first post-Christmas trading session, its third straight session of gains, with December’s month to date gains reaching an impressive 7%, its 10th winning month this year. 

Total gains in Apple this year top 80%, compared to the S&P’s almost 30% increase. Gains in Apple are also well ahead of rivals Amazon which is up 23% across 2019 and Microsoft which is up 55% over the year.

A year of 2 halves
Investors would be forgiven for believing that 2019 would be a much weaker year for the stock after Apple cut its revenue outlook for the first time in 20 years in January and the US – China trade dispute dragged on. However, the mood towards Apple turned notably bullish in the second half of the year, thanks to improved sentiment surrounding its services business, including video streaming and subscription video gaming service. Additionally optimism surrounding its 5G iPhone offering expected in 2020 and an easing of trade tensions between the US and China providing a more positive economic backdrop have resulted in many firms upping their price target on Apple.

Analysts’ recommendations
28 firms recommend a buy on Apple,
14 are neutral
7 recommend a sell

Q1 Results
The next challenge for Apple will be its results in January. Expectations are for earnings growth of over 8% and revenue growth above 4.5%. iPhone sales are expected to be in the region of 66.7 million units in Q1. In 2019 iPhone sales accounted for around 55% of Apple’s total revenue.


Related tags: Apple

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Apple articles

Weekly equities forecast: Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 27, 2024 01:00 PM
    Downward trend
    Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
      stocks_03
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: Will AI optimism fuel breakout in Apple?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 6, 2024 02:00 PM
        Congress building
        S&P500 Forecast: Stocks jump after a weak NFP report
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 3, 2023 01:22 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.