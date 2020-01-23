With the build out of the 5G network, customers will have a reason to upgrade their phones. 5G and China are expected to be big drivers of growth at Apple. US, UK and Korea will also play their part.

It is this upgrade cycle, the wearables business and Apple’s focus on services, which are the main reasons behind analysts lifting Apple’s price target, helping to lift the share price.

There is of course no guarantee that the 5G upgrade cycle will appear. There is always the possibility that investors won’t be wowed by Apple’s 5G iPhone or simply aren’t interested in upgrading to 5G. iPhone shipments actually declined during the move from 3G to 5G.

As demand expectations have helped lift Apple shares to $319.99, should that demand fail to materialise across the coming year, Apple’s share price take a hit.





Chart thoughts

Apple trades firmly above its 50, 100 and 200 sma on a strongly bullish 4 hour chart. On the RSI, it has dipped back below 70 so is no longer in over bought territory. Immediate resistance is at $319.99 the recent all-time high. Immediate support is at the psychological level of $300.







