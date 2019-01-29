Apple earnings and Brexit Vote to keep traders engaged

With just a handful of stocks in negative territory traders dived into the FTSE ahead of the Commons vote this evening.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 29, 2019 10:56 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

With just a handful of stocks in negative territory traders dived into the FTSE ahead of the Commons vote this evening. The FTSE quickly rallied to 6850 and has steadily moved sideways since. Defensives were the order of the day as investors sought the relative safety of tobacco stocks and utilities amid US – Sino trade tensions and ahead of the Brexit vote in the commons at 7pm GMT.


US – Sino trade rift took another turn as the US Justice department charged Huawei with conspiring to steal trade secrets from US T Mobile Inc. Given that European bourses are trading higher and the Dow has kicked off on the front foot, it is fair to say that the markets have taken the news in their stride. 

Earnings are coming through thick and fast this week. Industrial firm 3M advanced after reporting profits, which tech stocks declined ahead of Apple’s numbers after the bell this evening. 

Apple is expected to report earnings of $4.17 per share on revenue of $84.1 billion in revenue. Apple is prone to big moves after reporting earnings, either gapping higher or lower depending whether the numbers impress or disappoint. The whisper number is $4.25 so we could be in for some well needed good news for the iPhone maker.

What next for Brexit?
Sterling spiked higher after Commons speaker John Bercow chose two key amendments for debate and vote. First the Brady amendment to replace the Irish backstop and secondly the Cooper amendment which looks to delay Brexit in order to secure a better deal. These are among a total of 6 amendments that will be debated and voted on. 

As Theresa May finally tears up her Brexit plan, pound traders are reading into the direction of the political maneuvering and see a decreasing possibility of a no deal Brexit. As a result, the pound bounded northwards, peaking at $1.32. This afternoons’ spike has given us a taste of what’s to come this evening. We expect more volatility heading towards the voting at 7pm. The pound is not contemplating a no deal Brexit at these levels 

Yet today is just a stepping stone on the way to further Brexit debate and discussion, therefore any pound reaction could be limited. It is all well and good that Theresa May wants to go charging back to Brussels demanding to renegotiate the Irish backstop. But what if they say no? Brussels have been very clear that there is no room for further negotiation. 


Related tags: Apple UK 100 Brexit GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Apple articles

Weekly equities forecast: Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 27, 2024 01:00 PM
    Downward trend
    Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
      stocks_03
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: Will AI optimism fuel breakout in Apple?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 6, 2024 02:00 PM
        Congress building
        S&P500 Forecast: Stocks jump after a weak NFP report
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 3, 2023 01:22 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.