antofagasta slips following citigroup downgrade all eyes on fomc member evans speech 24582013

September 27, 2013 7:07 PM
The Dow finished up 55 points yesterday but it was a weak trading session and the FTSE is currently down 17 points at 6540-41.

The Nikkei closed down 39 points at 14760 after the national core CPI came in better than expected at 0.8% but the Tokyo core CPI came in under expectations at 0.2%.

The UK HPI month-on-month figure came out better than expected, 0.9% versus 0.5%. On the back of this Travis Perkins’ shares went up 1.45% in early trading at 1674p.

The biggest faller on the FTSE 100 is Antofagasta, down 2.58% after CitiGroup gave the stock a sell rating with a price target of 790p. It is currently trading at 831p.

The main events of the day are ECB President Draghi speaking at 10am but this will be followed at 10.45am (UK time) by FOMC member Charles Evans speaking from Oslo at 10.45am (UK time). His speech will be important as he stated in a previous discussion that the Fed could start tapering later this year.

Other figures include personal spending from the US at 1.30pm (UK time) and the consumer sentiment figure at 2.55pm (UK time).

