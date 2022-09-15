Antipodean double header data review - NZ GDP and AU jobs

With some calm restored to Wall Street overnight, attention today tuned to the release of Q2 NZ GDP and the Australian August labour force report for August.

September 15, 2022 5:03 AM
Forex trading

With some calm restored to Wall Street overnight, attention today tuned to the release of Q2 NZ GDP and the Australian labour force report for August.

NZ avoids recession as GDP bounces back in Q2

Following a 0.2% contraction in Q1 as Omicron ripped through the country, the New Zealand economy bounced back in Q2, expanding by 1.7%, exceeding the market consensus for a 1% rise. The re-opening of international borders prompted a return of international tourists and strong gains across accommodation, dining, sports, and other recreational activities.

 

While the positive GDP print in Q2 means the NZ economy has avoided the technical definition of a recession (two consecutive negative quarters of GDP growth), it is a double-edged sword. The economy remains strong, and inflation is too high and will keep the RBNZ on track to deliver its fifth successive 50bp rate hike when it meets in October.

AU Unemployment Rate lifts to 3.5% - but still the lowest since 1974

The Australian unemployment rate climbed by 0.1% to 3.5% in August. The lift in the unemployment rate came about as a 33,500 rise in employment was not enough to offset a 0.2% rise in the participation rate to 66.6%.

The participation rate is 0.2% below the record high in June and 0.7% higher than before the pandemic. The underemployment rate decreased by 0.1 percentage points to 5.9 per cent. The underutilisation rate, which combines the unemployment and underemployment rates, remained at 9.4 per cent.

As noted yesterday, the strong jobs market was likely behind a lift in consumer confidence supported by lower petrol prices and the shock value of aggressive RBA rate hikes wearing off.

In this case, there is no reason for the RBA not to continue tightening further into the restrictive territory into yearend to tame spiralling inflation and to cool a tight labour market. The market sees the cash rate ending the year near 3.35%.

The AUDUSD has found some support as risk aversion eased overnight and, following the solid labour force report, to be trading at .6763.

Providing the AUDUSD holds above the band of support at .6700/.80, there is scope for the AUDUSD to recover back to .6850. However, should the AUDUSD see a sustained break and close below .6680, watch out below!!

AUDUSD 15th Sep

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of September 15th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: GDP jobs AUD USD Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold forecast: Upside potential in focus as USD mulls a pullback
Today 04:23 AM
WTI crude oil forecast: Key moment looms with bullish uptrend under threat
Today 04:02 AM
Another BOJ intervention may have just stole the show from the Fed
Yesterday 10:19 PM
FOMC Meeting Recap: US Dollar (DXY) Drops as Powell Feeds the Doves
Yesterday 06:59 PM
EUR/USD analysis: US dollar in focus as attention turns to FOMC and NFP
Yesterday 04:50 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ falls despite AMZN earnings & ahead of the Fed
Yesterday 01:18 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GDP articles

aus_03
AUD: Dreary domestic economy heightens risk RBA may abandon tightening bias
By:
David Scutt
March 6, 2024 02:01 AM
    aus_02
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: AU GDP figures in focus for the RBA
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    March 3, 2024 01:00 PM
      EUR/USD analysis: ECB day arrives with US GDP also in focus
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 25, 2024 10:28 AM
        Canadian Dollar Analysis: USD/CAD Tests 1-Year Highs After Strong US GDP
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        October 27, 2023 01:33 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.