Another trade war salvo ahead of BoE

Investors aren’t waiting for official confirmation that the trade conflict is dragging on economic growth and corporate earnings.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 2, 2018 3:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Summary

Investors aren’t waiting for official confirmation that the trade conflict is dragging on economic growth and corporate earnings.

China leads stocks lower

A sea of red in global stock markets is led by the main Shanghai and Shenzhen gauge which posted its biggest one-day drop since February. A committed-looking increment higher in September VIX futures confirms Wall Street does not expect to escape fallout from the latest trade war salvo. The proposal to turn the pain level of duties on $200bn in Chinese goods published last month up to 25% from 10% had already been floated on Wednesday. It is Beijing’s direct response on Thursday that’s new.

Encouragement falls flat

The White House’s top trade official, Robert Lighthizer, framed the proposal as further ‘encouragement’ for trade policy changes from Beijing. Ostensibly, the lines of official and unofficial communication remain open, but with China’s foreign ministry characterising Washington’s new twist as “blackmail”, any thaw in relations still looks distant. Instead, “China will inevitably take countermeasures”, the ministry said. Meanwhile, the list of U.S. industrial bellwethers with globally entrenched supply chains willing to pin rising costs on tariffs is getting longer. Investors are beginning to price the effect of forecast downgrades in the event that resolution isn’t found for another quarter.

Barclays’ strong quarter picked apart

The FTSE 100 is among stands out on the downside again. Its idiosyncratic mix of oil and minerals is close to the worst possible set of assets with China the biggest consumer of the world’s industrial metals. Barclays also anchors the index. In line with this earning season’s pattern, investors pick apart what appears to be one of the bank’s best quarters for years. Profit tripled to £1.9bn whilst the interim dividend was 2.5p. Both were higher than forecasts. But the dividend is still a disappointment to some. The sum foreseen in the full year is unchanged. Long-suffering investors anticipated a faster increase. The chance that this may now be on the cards is improved but persisting low visibility on pay outs keeps investors wary. After all, profit growth was largely due to the absence of penalties and other impediments rather than stepped-up underlying gains.

Siemens avoids GE moment

Germany’s DAX fares worst in a broadly lower Europe. The index is predictably led lower by car shares. Investors understand little is certain despite Washington’s undertaking to hold off from higher duties whilst discussions continue. A near 5% drop by Siemens can also be partly attributed to potential supply chain disruptions that could undermine its attempts to right size. A 54% automation revenue advance is further evidence that Siemens could yet avoid a GE moment. But slow overall growth and the negative offset from Power and Gas are a reminder that, like GE, the key execution risk is lack of urgency.

Fed tweaks “solid” to “strong”

The monetary and currency backdrop from the dollar’s extended rise ought to supportive risk-taking, in Europe at least. But what was set to be a pedestrian Federal Reserve statement turned out to be hotter than expected. The new inflection added was that “economic activity has been rising at a strong rate” compared to a “solid” one before. In the absence of detailed new projections and forecasts, the switch was a clear enough pointer that tightening will be crystalized at 25 basis points per quarter. Coinciding with deepening trade animus, the perception is that countries with current account deficits face even tighter dollar financing. After the Bank of Japan let its yield genie out of the bottle, the yen continues to lead one of the few dollar pairs on the backfoot. ‘Risk-off’ is the icing on the cake for the yen.

BoE could set sterling on a tear

In context, sterling’s retention of the $1.30 handle implies more underlying backing than its sluggish recent progress may suggest. Traders have given up trying to square current prices with high $1.43s seen immediately before the Bank called off a prior rate rise, under almost identical conditions. Still, the suspicion is that warranted or not, the onus is now on the Monetary Policy Committee to transmit something tougher than precisely calibrated caution. True, Brexit is not agreed, with just 8 months to go, and there’s no guarantee the current PM will oversee it. Wage growth is not where the MPC said it would be in May; underemployment is also just as entrenched. The gap between all key business surveys and historic norms during normal tightening cycles borders on surreal. Signs of stressed personal credit, whilst nowhere near ‘crisis’ levels are at their highest for  6 years. The Bank’s new “neutral” (or “equilibrium” or “natural”) rate could partially come to its rescue. If fresh guidance offers more evidence that the economy’s “speed limit” should now be as low as 1.5%, Governor Mark Carney could push the case for further rises with more confidence and less circumlocution. With futures markets pricing the next full 25 basis point rise no sooner than August 2019, policymakers may only need to flash their working out to put a firm floor under sterling.


Related tags: Barclays Dollar Interest rates Shares market Sterling UK 100 Earnings season Brexit Central Bank Germany 40 BOE Bank of England Earnings GBP

Latest market news

View more
Stabilisation in commodity, US stock futures bode well for AUD/USD longs
Today 12:17 AM
USD/JPY selling recedes ahead of PCE inflation, crude oil slips in a gain
Yesterday 10:39 PM
Crude oil forecast: WTI rallies following stronger GDP data
Yesterday 05:30 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Digests Data, Core PCE on Tap
Yesterday 03:59 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: Could mixed US data soothe investor nerves?
Yesterday 01:30 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ pares losses after stronger GDP data
Yesterday 01:17 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Barclays articles

tesla_03
Weekly equities forecast: Tesla, Lloyds & Barclays earnings preview
By:
Fiona Cincotta
April 21, 2024 04:00 AM
    GBP/USD forecast, FTSE forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    April 27, 2023 07:54 AM
      £20 Pound notes scattered around
      FTSE 100: Q1 banks earnings preview
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      April 26, 2023 06:36 AM
        Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
        UK bank stocks in 2023: Where next for Lloyds, NatWest, Barclays and HSBC?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        February 22, 2023 02:59 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.