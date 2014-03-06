another level mario 46952014

AUD/JPY appears to be the standout performer overnight, ahead of Central Bank Thursday. This follows news that an Investment Committee set up to advise the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 6, 2014 5:55 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AUD/JPY appears to be the standout performer overnight, ahead of Central Bank Thursday. This follows news that an Investment Committee set up to advise the Japanese Health Department on investments suggested that the Japanese government pension investment fund (GPIF) should refrain from investing in Japanese sovereign debt, suggesting a switch into Japanese equities. The news isn’t ground breaking as the Abe administration has been trying to turn the traditional thinking of the GPIF for some time. Never the less the Nikkei liked it and closed up 1.5% and, more importantly, above the technical 15,000 point. The domestic economy in Australia continues to show solid improvements as robust retail sales and trade balance releases followed the stronger PMI reading earlier in the week.

The market is still on high alert as the situation in Ukraine remains fragile following high level talks in Paris ending without any progress. The BoE and ECB meetings today are likely to be the focus of the FX markets, especially the latter, with the decision very difficult to call. ECB president Mario Draghi emphasised in February that the March meeting was an ‘important one’. To me this suggests that any deviation to the 2016 inflation forecast could be the trigger as the ECB looks forward, discounting the slightly higher inflation reading last week that was clearly distorted due to the French VAT hike. The last ECB projections made in December were calculated with EUR/USD trading at 1.34 so. Could this be the tipping point? There has been talk this week that the ECB will end the sterilisation of SMPs. The BoE meeting has been touted as no change in view or policy although the detail on what they will do with the maturing proceeds from holdings could give us their thinking on the QE debate. If they let these purchases roll off the BoE’s balance then this could be seen as a form of tapering.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3680-1.3640-1.3580 | Resistance 1.3785-1.3830-1.3895

 

USD/JPY

Supports 102.30-102.10-101.65 | Resistance 102.85-103.00-103.50

 



GBP/USD

Supports  1.6640-1.6580-1.6525 | Resistance 1.6770-1.6820-1.6880

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.