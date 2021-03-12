Andrew Bailey Governor of the Bank of England

Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Senior Financial Writer
March 12, 2021 6:48 AM
19 views
Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Senior Financial Writer

Bailey’s outlook on Bank of England policies for 2021

‘The outlook is positive but with large doses of cautionary realism,’ Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England (BoE) said at a webinar hosted by the Resolution Foundation on 9 March 2021.

As effective Coronavirus vaccines lifted morale and gave Boris Johnson grounds for mapping out the end of lockdown roadmap, eyes now turn to Bailey for an outlook on economic recovery.

In its November 2021 meeting, the MPC predicted that spending and gross domestic product would pick up in early 2021 as restrictions loosen. But lockdown measures were still in place by the next March MPC meeting and are expected to continue in some capacity until June 2020 at the earliest.

While many have argued the easing of lockdown measures could keep interest rates above 0, the BoE has said that negative interest rates are in its arsenal of possible measures this year. Although Bailey made it clear in his speech that ‘Contingency planning for negative rates implies nothing about [our] intentions’.

Will UK interest rates go negative

The Bank is likely to encourage banks to keep lending to companies in 2021, as it has done repeatedly in 2020 – meaning Bailey will need to keep an eye on government-backed lending schemes and corporate debt levels.

It’s important to remember that Covid-19 isn’t the only consideration for Bailey and the Bank of England. Brexit is still weighing heavily on monetary policy decisions. While the Bank has said it would rather steer clear of any further economic stimulus, it could still result in quantitative easing schemes, such as buying more bonds and putting more money into the economy.

Climate change is also expected to be a big factor in UK economic decisions. The Bank of England has a stress test planned for summer 2021 to see how banks and other financial services institutions will cope in different climate catastrophe scenarios. But, as economic uncertainty continues, this could get pushed back into 2020.

Andrew Bailey’s first year as BoE Governor

On 16 March 2020, Mark Carney stepped down and Andrew Baily took the helm of the Bank of England. The handover happened just as the UK entered the worst economic downturn in nearly 300 years – including an equity sell-off within days of Bailey starting – due to the spread of Covid-19 that swept across the world.

Under Bailey’s new leadership, interest rates were cut to 0.1% - the lowest level in history – and bought bonds to an unprecedented total of £895 billion. Even without Covid-19, Bailey was predicted to have a philosophy of low interest rates and incremental growth. So, his guidance wasn’t unexpected at all.

Throughout 2020, the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously voted to maintain the Bank Rate at 0.1% and voted to maintain its stock pile of sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bonds. Global GDP growth slowed in 2020 Q4, as a rise in Covid cases and subsequent lockdown restrictions continued to weigh on economic activity.

Bailey’s early career at the Bank of England

Before becoming the Bank of England Governor, Andrew Baily actually worked at the Bank from 1985 to 2016. During his time there, he worked in a number of different areas, most notably as the Chief Cashier from 2004 to 2011 – which means his signature is on literally billions of sterling notes that we use every day.

Bailey also dealt with the fallout of the 2008 financial crisis, in his role as Head of the bank’s Special Resolution Unit – which was in place to solve problems in the banking sector. This included several controversies, such as the Royal bank of Scotland’s treatment of small businesses, which would haunt Bailey’s career for years.

In July 2012, Andrew became Managing Director of the Prudential Business Unit, with responsibility for the prudential supervision of banks, investment banks and insurance companies.

In 2013, Bailey became Chief Executive of the new Prudential Regulation Authority, and the first deputy Governor of the Bank of England for Prudential Regulation. This role

Andrew Bailey at the FCA

Andrew Bailey quit his role as Deputy Governor in 2016, to become head of the City watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). During his time as CEO of the FCA, Andrew Bailey was also a member of the Prudential Regulation Committee, the Financial Policy Committee, and the Board of the Financial Conduct Authority.

Many believed his leadership of the FCA would reduce his chances of becoming BoE Governor, as he was viewed as extremely out of touch. The FCA had largely lost its reputation as a regulator and wasn’t seen as being able to bring financial services companies to heel.

A particularly well-document case was of Neil Woodford, a fund manager who managed more than $3 billion in equity income, which had to be frozen due to the sheer number of investors looking to move their money out of his fund. Bailey was slammed for saying that Woodford had broken the spirit, but not the letter, of the FCA rules.

But the most damning criticism against Bailey was his role in the 2019 collapse of investment group London Capital & Finance (LCF). More than 11,000 investors lost up to 237 million pounds ($329 million) from the collapse, and the government currently part of a legal process to provide compensation in certain cases. LCF was regulated by the FCA at the time, and a report by Elizabeth Foster described the FCA under Bailey as a ‘broken machine’.

Initially, the stains on his career meant he was passed over and the search moved on to other candidates. But as time went on, the Treasury returned to Bailey for the job, believing that his experience as a regulator would help him in the BoE’s new a dual role: setting interest rates and overseeing the financial services industry.

In December 2019, it was announced that Andrew bailey would be succeeding Mark Carney in March 2020.


Related tags: Banks Insights Central Bank BOE

Latest market news

View more
Higher bond yields hit Nasdaq, Oil continues to rally
Today 06:23 PM
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Bulls Boosted by Bets on BOE Bazooka
Today 01:46 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: Firmer tone boosts EUR/USD
Today 12:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 17, 2023
Today 12:42 PM
S&P 500, USD/CNH analysis: Markets calmer as PBOC papers over cracks
Today 11:00 AM
7 best indicators for day trading
Today 11:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Banks articles

banks_02
FTSE Forecast: UK Banks Earnings Preview
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 21, 2023 01:38 PM
    GBP/USD forecast, FTSE forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    April 27, 2023 07:54 AM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      The history of money
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      April 27, 2023 02:08 AM
        £20 Pound notes scattered around
        FTSE 100: Q1 banks earnings preview
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        April 26, 2023 06:36 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.