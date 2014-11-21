amgen launches sg200 million biomanufacturing facility in tuas singapore 79952014

The high-technology plant marks the company’s maiden investment in Singapore


November 21, 2014 9:50 AM
Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), the world’s largest independent biotechnology company with a market capitalisation of nearly US$124 billion, has launched a next-generation biomanufacturing plant in Tuas, an industrial zone located in the western part of Singapore.

Amgen announced their intention to build this plant in January 2013, saying the innovative new facility would initially focus on expanding Amgen’s manufacturing capability for monoclonal antibodies, and would be capable of manufacturing both clinical and commercial products. Robert Bradway, Amgen’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said last month that the company was on track to produce commercial products from the new Singapore immigration biomanufacturing facility in 2017.

Biomanufacturing refers to the use of cells or other living microorganisms to produce commercially viable products. Vaccines, monoclonal antibodies and proteins for medicinal use are all produced by biomanufacturing.

“Next-generation biomanufacturing will enable dramatically increased bulk production capabilities versus conventional alternatives at one-quarter of the capital costs, one-third of the operating expense, and twice the speed.” the company said in October.

The SG$200 million facility of more than 120,000 square feet is a pioneer in Amgen’s latest biomanufacturing line, which is designed to be smaller and modular in construction, according to Channel News Asia.

“This facility is based on process innovation and a dramatic increase in our cell line that has allowed us to be able to go to a much smaller bioreactor,” explained Kimball Hall, Vice President and Site Head of Amgen Manufacturing Singapore. "What this means is that our bioreactor used to be about the size of a double-wide bus, and now we can do the same amount of processing in a 2,000 litre, much smaller facility."

In another innovation, Amgen’s new facility will use disposable components to save on water and maintenance expenses.

According to Channel News Asia, Amgen also plans to launch an additional facility at the same location to manufacture carfilzomib, an ingredient used in the company’s Kyprolis product for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) closed Thursday at US$162.68, up 0.02 per cent.

Find up to date information on the Straits Times Index at City Index.

