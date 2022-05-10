Aluminum at support. What does that mean for AUD/USD?

Aluminum has been moving lower since fears of a slowdown began to sweep through the markets, and it is bringing AUD/USD lower with it.

May 10, 2022 7:05 PM
downtrend chart

In early November 2021, Aluminum found support at the 200 Day Moving Average near 201.50.  For the next 3 months, the industrial mental moved higher as inflation reared its ugly head.  Price reached a high of 325.40 on March 7th, just as after Russia invaded Ukraine. Fears of a lack of demand began to trickle through the market as price pulled back to the 50% retracement level from the low of November 8th, 2021 to the March 7th high.  Just as Aluminum tried to bounce again, lockdowns due to coronavirus in China became more abundant.  More specifically, the lockdown in Shanghai increased fears once again that a slowdown may be ahead.  On March 24th, the metal traded at 301.4.  Today it trades near 232.0, as yesterday, it had traded below the 200 Day Moving Average at 238.30.  Will it continue to move lower?  Aluminum is currently sitting just above horizontal support at 228.90. Additional horizontal support is below at 215.90, then a full retracement to the November 8th, 2021 lows at 201.50.  However, notice the RSI is in oversold territory, an indication that Aluminum may be ready to bounce.  Resistance is just above at the 200 Day Moving Average and then the highs from May 5th at 250.65

20220510 aluminium daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Notice the correlation coefficient between Aluminum and AUD/USD in the bottom panel of the chart.  The correlation coefficient is +0.89.  Readings above +0.80 are considered to be strong correlations. Therefore, given the current correlation, if Aluminum continues to move lower, AUD/USD could continue to move lower as well.

AUD/USD formed a double bottom in late 2021 and early 2022 and began moving higher.  The target for the double bottom pattern is the height of the pattern added to the breakout point, which is this case was near resistance from June 2021 at 0.7650.  AUD/USD reached the target on April 5th as price formed a shooting start candlestick and began moving lower.  Since then, AUD/USD has continued to move lower and hasn’t looked back.  Yesterday, AUD/USD broke though the floor of the double bottom near 0.6990 and is continuing to move lower today. Support is near today’s low and the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the low of May 2nd to the highs of May 4th, near 0.6913.  Below there, price can fall to support from June 2020 at 0.6769.  However, notice that the RSI is diverging from price, and indication that AUD/USD may be ready for a bounce.  Resistance is near today’s high and previous support level at 0.6991. Above there, AUD/USD can move up to the May 4th highs at 0.7265.

20220510 audusd daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade AUD/USD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

Aluminum has been moving lower since fears of a slowdown began to sweep through the markets, and it is bringing AUD/USD lower with it. A slowdown in China will most likely mean less demand for Aluminum, as well as slower growth in Australia.  This would cause the price of both Aluminum and AUD/USD to move lower.  However, given the current positions of the RSI on both charts, perhaps it may be time for a near-term bounce.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex Commodities Trade Ideas AUD USD

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.