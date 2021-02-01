Alphabet Q4 earnings preview what to expect

Expectations

EPS $15.9 on revenue $53.09 billion

What to watch

The last we heard from Google parent Alphabet in Q3 earnings the tech giant beat analysts’ expectations by a wide margin. Total revenue and profits surged thanks mainly to increased advertising revenue but also down to cloud revenue beating forecasts. Youtube figures were also impressive rising 32% to $5 billion.

Google’s cloud business has grownh quickly across the pandemic supported by the WFH dynamic. The cloud business is expected to be a significant revenue driver over the coming years and we are expecting to see a break out of the cloud business numbers this quarter for more transparency. Expectations are for healthy growth but at a slower pace in Q4.