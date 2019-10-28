Alphabet Earnings What to Expect

Alphabet (Google parent) will unveil Q3 results, ad revenue is a key metric

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 28, 2019 5:45 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Alphabet is due to release Q3 results after the closing bell today. So, what should investors be expecting? A disappointing performance like that of Q1 which sent the share price tumbling? Or the knockout earnings performance of Q2 which lifted the stocks some 10%?

Forecasts:
* Revenue expectation: $40.3 billion
* EPS expectation: $12.28

Ad Revenue
As always investors should focus on revenue growth. Weaker than forecast revenue from slowing ads sales spooked investors in Q1 (17% growth). However, a better than forecast figure in Q2 (19% growth) helped the stock surge. The key growth drivers were the usual catalysts; mobile search, YouTube and Google cloud. 

It is more important than ever that Alphabet shows investors that its revenue generator remains intact, at a time when it is facing an intense antitrust probe. There are no signs that revenue growth is slowing. Analysts are expecting Q3 revenue of $40.3 billion, growth of 19% compared to same quarter a year earlier. Shares have been on the rise recently, possibly in anticipation of solid revenue figures. 

Q3 results come as Google faces antitrust probes by Congress, the Department of Justice and nearly all US states. The antitrust probes are focused on Googles advertising business, its primary source of revenue.

Furthermore, there is the growing competitive threat from the likes of Snap and Amazon. Particularly the latter, whose increasing market share which is threatening Alphabet’s stronghold in the digital advertising market.

Given the high level of scrutiny, a slight miss in revenue could unnerve investors and send the stock sharply lower.

Other points worth watching:
• Paid clicks to see whether traffic volumes are increasing – a larger audience can offset and ad price drop.
• Regulatory barriers in Waymo ride hailing service
• Strong dollar headwinds negatively impacting both revenue and operating income
• How much is being spent on clod service to compete with Microsoft & Amazon cloud services?

Related tags: Google Wall Street Earnings Tech Stocks

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Remains Vulnerable to Trump Trade Policy Ahead of Fed Meeting
Today 04:25 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA steadies after a solid Trump-inspired rally
Today 02:30 PM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Underway as Bulls Emerge
Today 01:54 PM
US dollar forecast: USD/JPY rebounds ahead of more central bank action next week - Forex Friday
Today 12:30 PM
Yen Steadies as BOJ Hikes Rates; Gold Eyes 2,800$
Today 09:13 AM
Dollar Dominance at Risk? EUR/USD Surges, USD/JPY Teeters on Hawkish BoJ
Today 05:44 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Google articles

Congress building
Biggest US companies: your guide to the largest American businesses
By:
Ryan Thaxton
July 31, 2023 03:03 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    Tech stock technical picks: Tesla, Alphabet, Amazon
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 15, 2023 02:29 AM
      Android phone with google apps
      A guide to the Google (Alphabet) stock split 2022
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      July 1, 2022 07:15 AM
        Android phone with google apps
        Trading FAANG: how to buy and sell FAANG companies
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        May 11, 2022 07:45 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.