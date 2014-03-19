all eyes on uk budget and fomc rate announcement later in the day 48972014

Some decent data out today that may get us away from the Russian-Ukraine tensions that have dominated the markets for the last couple of weeks. […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 19, 2014 5:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Some decent data out today that may get us away from the Russian-Ukraine tensions that have dominated the markets for the last couple of weeks. To start off the day the UK will announce the unemployment rate, expected to stay at 7.2%, whilst at the same time the MPC asset purchases and bank rate votes will also be announced, both expected at 0-0-9. This afternoon the start of the annual budget release will start. Some of the topics are already out in the open and no shocks are expected but this will be a welcome distraction from recent stories.

Tonight will catch the eye of most traders when the FOMC releases the statement, which will include the continued taper of $10 US billion. Again no shocks are expected here for the moment but most will be watching for the guidance.

Not to be forgotten is the Ukraine crisis, where Russia’s President Putin gave a very strong speech that what they are doing is by the international code and thus they have claimed Crimea as part of Russia. The next steps in this fight will be to see how the West now responds with the threat of bigger sanctions, but Russia don’t seem to be to worried and are not looking to back down on this.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3910 1.3880 1.3840 | Resistance 1.3950 1.3970 1.4000

 

USD/JPY

Supports 101.20 100.75 100.40 | Resistance 102.00 102.50 102.80

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.6540 1.6525 1.6480 | Resistance 1.6610 1.6660 1.6720

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.