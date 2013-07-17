all eyes on bernanke testimony today 18492013

The FX markets consolidated in Asia ahead of the all-important Bernanke Testimony to Congress today and tomorrow, where the markets are hoping that the Fed […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 17, 2013 4:44 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FX markets consolidated in Asia ahead of the all-important Bernanke Testimony to Congress today and tomorrow, where the markets are hoping that the Fed Chairman will clarify when tapering will begin on its $85 billion a month bond buying programme. With a change to the usual schedule, a prepared transcript will be released at 1.30pm (London time) with the Chairman to take to the seat at 3pm. The markets will be looking for a reiteration of last Wednesday’s comments that the US policy will be highly accommodative for the foreseeable future although let’s remember that Bernanke today has to give the entire FOMC view, not just his own dovish stance. The FOMC minutes last week revealed that half of its members believed in faster tapering than the chairman himself. It’s not going to be easy for the Chairman today but I believe he will sit on the fence, criticising the markets for over reacting whilst keeping us very much data focused. He is likely to emphasise that tapering doesn’t mean tightening and that inflation is low and unemployment remains elevated, with the tapering timetable flexible if the economy doesn’t deliver on the FOMC’s dual mandate.

The BoE minutes will be released this morning at 9.30am where will find out if incoming Governor Mark Carney voted for further QE and if the forward guidance policy will be initiated in August. The minutes will also indicate whether this is  going to be based on unemployment like the Fed or growth focused.

We do have some data releases today in the form of the UK jobs report this morning and housing starts from across the pond, whilst at 3pm (London time) there will be a policy announcement from Canada but all of this will be secondary to the above events.

 


EUR/USD

Supports 1.3020-1.2990-1.2920 | Resistance 1.3210-1.3300-1.3340


USD/JPY

Supports 98.85-98.25-97.60 | Resistance 99.80-100.50-101.60


GBP/USD

Supports 1.5070-1.5010-1.4960  | Resistance 1.5150-1.5190-1.5225

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.