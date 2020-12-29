Alibaba & Tencent: The Latest Twists and Turns

Alibaba (9988): No Upturn Signal Yet

Chinese tech giantshare price plunged 10.7% last week, amid concerns over. The company announced on Monday that its board has authorized to upsize the company'sfrom US$6 billion to US$10 billion through the end of 2022. Its share price has rebounded by more than 7% from Monday's low of HK$207.20.Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

However on a daily chart, Alibaba (9988) has not yet confirmed an upturn despite the most recent rebound. It has stabilized after approaching the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level, however the relative strength index has not shown bullish divergence and its upside potential could be limited by the bottom of its previous trading range. The level at HK$246.00 might be considered as the nearest resistance, while the 1st and 2nd support are expected to be located at HK$207.20 and HK$180.60 respectively.

Tecent (700): Downside Pressure Intensifies