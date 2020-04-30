Alarm bells absent from Alphabet ad miss

On balance, fallout looks set to be tempered

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 30, 2020 1:09 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

On balance, fallout looks set to be tempered.

Alphabet’s first-quarter revenue miss hinged on lighter-than-forecast advertising vs. notable growth at Facebook, and newer ad market entrant, Amazon. Amazon’s “other” segment—mostly advertising—jumped 34% to $2.72bn in Q1. At Alphabet, non-partner ad revenue grew 15%, the slowest since 2015. Total revenues were somewhat under Wall Street’s $30.04bn expectation. Net income also suggests Google bears the brunt of a digital ad market transformation. Profits were $6.6bn vs. $9.4bn in Q1 2018. A $1.7bn EU fine dented the bottom line, whilst CFO Ruth Porat blamed FX headwinds for some of the sales miss. Hyper spending to patch-up YouTube and scale cloud also played a part. All told, Alphabet’s 8% stock slump shows markets are re-rating expectations after Google’s 12-quarter ad boom, though it looks early to call time on stellar growth. Moderate falls by rival web giant stocks back the idea of a broadening ad market rather than a narrowing one. The consequent Nasdaq 100 decline is around 1%; not quite a ‘rout’ so far.

Alphabet shares nix the clean rising trend since end-2018. The speed of the move argues against a gap fill happening soon. Instead focus should be on the 38.2% Fibonacci interval of the rise since late-December. It was flagged as sensitive by a proximate reversal early in March. There’s now a decent chance of support. If not, and should the 200-day trend gauge also cave, December’s swing low of $980 would be in play. By then though, alarm bells would be ringing across the entire market.

Alphabet ‘A’ CFD – Daily 30/04/2019 17:01:32

Source: City Index

 

 

Related tags: Google Shares market US UK 100 Earnings season Earnings Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Google articles

Congress building
Biggest US companies: your guide to the largest American businesses
By:
Ryan Thaxton
July 31, 2023 03:03 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    Tech stock technical picks: Tesla, Alphabet, Amazon
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 15, 2023 02:29 AM
      Android phone with google apps
      A guide to the Google (Alphabet) stock split 2022
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      July 1, 2022 07:15 AM
        Android phone with google apps
        Trading FAANG: how to buy and sell FAANG companies
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        May 11, 2022 07:45 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.