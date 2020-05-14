AIA Group: Key Resistance level at HK$71.70
AIA Group (1299), an insurance giant, reported that 1Q new business value dropped 28% on year (-27% at constant exchange rates) to 841 million dollars and annualised new premiums declined 19% (-18% at constant exchange rates) to 1.48 billion dollars. The Company said the decline of new business value was caused by the indirect impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.From a technical point of view, the stock is capped by a declining trend line drawn from April 20 on a daily chart. The prices have formed a series of lower tops, suggesting that the rebound from March is possibly ended. In addition, both 20-day and 50-day moving averages are still declining. The RSI is capped by a falling trend line drawn from November 2019. Those technical indicators would suggest the negative outlook.
Therefore, the bearish readers could set the nearest resistance level at HK$71.70 (the previous reaction high). As long as this level is not surpassed, the stock could consider to fill the gap at HK$64.40 and return to the March low at HK$60.00.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Latest market news
Yesterday 01:03 PM
Yesterday 12:52 PM
Yesterday 12:11 PM
Yesterday 07:49 AM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Equities articles
April 27, 2024 06:37 AM
April 12, 2024 02:28 AM
April 7, 2024 08:46 PM