AIA Group Key Resistance level

AIA Group (1299), an insurance giant, reported that 1Q new business value dropped 28% on year....

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 14, 2020 11:31 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AIA Group: Key Resistance level at HK$71.70

AIA Group (1299), an insurance giant, reported that 1Q new business value dropped 28% on year (-27% at constant exchange rates) to 841 million dollars and annualised new premiums declined 19% (-18% at constant exchange rates) to 1.48 billion dollars. The Company said the decline of new business value was caused by the indirect impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

From a technical point of view, the stock is capped by a declining trend line drawn from April 20 on a daily chart. The prices have formed a series of lower tops, suggesting that the rebound from March is possibly ended. In addition, both 20-day and 50-day moving averages are still declining. The RSI is capped by a falling trend line drawn from November 2019. Those technical indicators would suggest the negative outlook.

Therefore, the bearish readers could set the nearest resistance level at HK$71.70 (the previous reaction high). As long as this level is not surpassed, the stock could consider to fill the gap at HK$64.40 and return to the March low at HK$60.00.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities Earnings

Latest market news

View more
Gold analysis: Outlook remains positive despite post NFP drop
Today 08:00 AM
Weekly equities forecast: Disney, BP & Uber earnings previews
Today 02:00 AM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX jumps after a weaker NFP report & Apple results
Yesterday 01:03 PM
EURUSD Watch: NFP Results vs ISM PMI Services
Yesterday 12:52 PM
Crude oil analysis: Brent aims to find a low after sharp drop
Yesterday 12:11 PM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 07:49 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

stocks_04
Weekly equities forecast: Disney, BP & Uber earnings previews
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 02:00 AM
    Feature image of stock market figures and indices
    Weekly equities forecast: Amazon, Apple & HSBC earnings previews
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    April 27, 2024 06:37 AM
      stocks_06
      Nasdaq’s bullish signal may deliver upside for the Nikkei 225
      By:
      David Scutt
      April 12, 2024 02:28 AM
        stocks_04
        Equities weekly forecast: US Banks kick-off Q1 earnings season
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        April 7, 2024 08:46 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.