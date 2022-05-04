Ahead of the Fed: S&P 500 Index

The result of today’s FOMC meeting has potential for volatility in the S&P 500 index.

May 4, 2022 3:45 PM
Graphic of trading data chart

The FOMC is widely expected to increase interest rates by 50 bps when it meets later today.  In addition, it is expected to announce that it will begin easing its $9 trillion balance sheet, reducing by $95 billion per month, consisting of $60 billion of Treasures and $35 billion of MBS. See my colleague Matt Weller’s complete FOMC preview here. 

If the outcome from the meeting is “as expected”, there may be little reaction from the S&P 500, as there won’t be any forecast revisions on growth and inflation until the June meeting.  If anything, we may see a “buy the fact” given the large cap index has been so depressed during the month of April. However, the key to the next move in the S&P 500 may come from the press conference. 50bps hikes are priced in for the next 3 FOMC meetings.  If Powell is more dovish and suggests that this is too aggressive, the S&P 500 could bounce, as it will mean lower rates for longer.  However, if he eludes to the possibility of a 75bps increase at one of the next several meetings, as St Louis Fed President Bullard has suggested, stocks may continue to move lower.

Everything you need to know about the Federal Reserve

The S&P 500 index had been rising in ascending wedge since the Fall of 2020 and put in an all-time high of 4820.2 on January 4th.  The large cap index then broke below the wedge on January 18th and traded to a near-term low of 4104.1 on February 24th.  Price then bounced during the second half of March from 4135.9 all the way to 4636.  However, during April, the market sold off and gave back all those gains.  On May 2nd, the S&P 500 made a new low of 4062 and bounced to form a hammer on the daily timeframe.  This would suggest a bounce is ahead.   In addition, price also held just above the 50% retracement level from the lows of October 30th, 2020 to the highs of January 4th, which crosses at 4027.  Also, the RSI is diverging with price, suggesting a bounce in the S&P 500  may be ahead.

20220504 spx500 daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade SPX 500 now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a 240-minute timeframe, the S&P 500 has been trading lower since the beginning of April in an orderly downward sloping channel.  If the index does continue lower, first support is at the lows of May 2nd at 4062.  Below there, the next support is the previously mentioned 50% retracement level from the daily timeframe at 4027, then horizontal support dating back to March 2021 near 3991.6. If the S&P 500 Index breaks higher, first resistance is the top, downward sloping trendline of the channel near 4200.  Above there, price can trade to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the highs of March 29th to the low of May 2nd, near 4281.2, then the 50% retracement level from the same timeframe at 4349.

20220504 spx500 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The result of today’s FOMC meeting has potential for volatility in the S&P 500 index.   If the ultimate outcome is more dovish, the index has quite a bit of room to rally.  However, if it is more hawkish, the downside may be limited, as future interest rate hikes are already priced in.  Trade cautiously around the meeting!

Learn more about index trading opportunities.


Related tags: SPX 500 Stock indices Trade Ideas FOMC

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest SPX 500 articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_02
    S&P 500 Tempts ATH Breakout After USD Drawdown
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 19, 2025 04:19 PM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      S&P 500 Forecast: SPX falls after hotter CPI data
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 12, 2025 02:00 PM
        US_flag_map_eye
        S&P 500 Forecast: SPX slips ahead of Powell's testimony
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 11, 2025 01:59 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.