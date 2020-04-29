After EU Leaders Failure ECB Expected To Act

An additional €500 billion in asset purchases or even a doubling of the current programme are very real possibilities. The central bank could also look to buy up junk bonds or opt for cheaper bank loans. Most likely will be an expansion of the PEPP to include fallen angel bonds, bonds which have recently lost their investment grade.Expectations for action are riding high. Failure by the ECB to act could hit the Euro hard.

EUR/GBP levels to watch:

After dropping sharply from March highs EUR/GBP traded with a mild negative bias across April. The pair has just slipped through its 50 sma on 4 hr chart at 0.8741.

Immediate support can be seen at 0.8680 (support since mid April) and breakthrough here could open the door to 0.8620 (low March 5th)

Resistance can be seen at 0.8863 (high 21st April) prior to 0.8915 (high 5th April)





