After a whipsaw week SP500 clings to uptrend support

It’s been a whipsaw week for the S&P500, currently trading below the level it was at, prior to a sharp rally on Monday, following reports of a successful vaccine trial.

November 12, 2020 10:40 PM
Close-up of market chart

Partly explaining the S&P500’s retreat from Mondays high, and as noted in an interview on AusbizTV on Wednesday here, the arrival of a vaccine has been embedded into the road map for many investors in 2021. Keep this in mind ahead of vaccine trial results expected to be reported from Moderna in coming days.  

Also dampening enthusiasm, this week a chorus of central banker governors including Jerome Powell, Christine Lagarde, Andrew Bailey, and Adrian Orr have cautioned that the arrival of a vaccine would not end the immediate challenge of low inflation and high unemployment.

Additionally, the rising infection curve in Europe and the U.S. is leading to renewed lockdown fears. Overnight Chicago announced a 30-day stay at home advisory that takes effect next week. Elsewhere, New York City is on the cusp of closing thousands of schools.

Finally, a decision by the Trump Administration to remove itself from talks on a COVID-19 relief package warns that a new fiscal package will not arrive until early in 2021, rather than in the last  session of Congress due to wrap up in mid-December.  

Putting all of this together, while the final destination for the S&P500 remains higher, the near term roadmap is littered with obstacles.

Following the break above trendline resistance 3510/20 earlier this week, the S&P500 traded to a fresh all-time high at 3668, before aggressive selling into the close created a loss of momentum daily candle on bearish RSI divergence.

To keep the upside momentum from November intact and to enable a push towards 3750 into year end, the S&P500 needs to hold above near term support at 3500 on a closing basis.

Keeping in mind, much below 3500 would warn that the S&P500 has returned to the safety of its 11 week old, 3600/3200 range.

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 13th of November 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Equities

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.