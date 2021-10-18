After a booming month, AUD/NZD fails hard at key resistance

Over the last 3 days the pair held resistance and moved lower, helped on Monday by a surge in Q3 inflation from New Zealand

October 18, 2021 9:27 PM
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€

AUD/NZD had been moving lower on the first day of summer in the Northern Hemisphere as coronavirus outbreaks put Aussie traders on notice that poor economic data was ahead. As lockdowns and restrictions were put in place in Australia, AUD/NZD moved lower in an orderly downward sloping channel from a high on June 21st of 1.0813 to a low on September 16th at 1.0280.

Australian Dollar explained

Traders were all but certain the RBNZ would raise rates in October, as they held off at the August meeting due to snap lockdowns in New Zealand because of the coronavirus.  By the time September 16th rolled around, the market had the rate hike priced in, and then some.  Therefore, between September 16th and October 12th, AUD/NZD moved higher. Over the course of that one month, the pair retracement to the 61.8% Fibonacci level from the highs of June 21st to the lows of September 16th, at 1.0609.  However, over the last 3 days the pair held the resistance and moved lower, helped on Monday by a surge in Q3 inflation from New Zealand.  The result was 2.2% vs an estimate of 1.4% and 1.3% in Q2.

audnzd daily ci

Source:  Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade AUD/NZD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

As the RBA minutes approach later today, AUD/NZD halted near 1.0458, just above the 50% retracement level from the September 16th lows and the October 12th highs at 1.0445 and horizontal support at 1.0434.  The Reserve Bank of Australia held rates unchanged at their previous meeting but tapered from A$5 billion per week to A$4 billion per week, as promised.  However, they said they would leave the pace of buying unchanged until at least mid-February 2022.  If the RBA minutes shows that the central bank was more dovish than anticipated, while Q3 CPI from New Zealand was stronger than expected, the selloff could pick-up pace again quickly.  Support is at the previously mentioned 1.0445 and 1.0434.  Below there is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the same time period near 1.0407 and then horizontal support at 1.0358.  Horizontal resistance above isn’t until 1.0541, and then again at 1.0568.

audnzd 240 ci

Source:  Tradingview, Stone X

As the last 3 days of trading in AUD/NZD have resulted in a pullback of over 150 pips, the pair may be ready for a short-term bounce.  Notice that the RSI is teetering on the edge of oversold levels.  However, the bounce doesn’t have to be large for the RSI to move back into neutral territory. With another 25bps hike expected at the November RBNZ meeting, the pair could be back to 1.0280 rather quickly!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex AUD NZD RBNZ RBA CPI

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    USA flag
    US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    Yesterday 04:16 PM
      Vote being posted in ballot box
      EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 21, 2025
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 12:29 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 12:18 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.